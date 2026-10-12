Big Rally Energy Is Picking Up: Trump Hits His Campaign Stride in Youngstown, Ohio

President Donald Trump continued his barnstorming tour around the country on Columbus Day by rallying the base in Youngstown, Ohio, leading the charge to get U.S. Sen. John Husted (R-Ohio) reelected and Vivek Ramaswamy (R) elected as governor.

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Husted is in a tight race against former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), while Ramaswamy is trailing in the polls behind Amy Acton, one of the more radical leftist gubernatorial candidates in the country this election cycle.

In Trump’s remarks, he praised the local candidates and paid homage to Christopher Columbus on his namesake holiday. Then he launched into the Democrats, pointing out that when they were in charge of the federal government, they gave America the worst inflation in its history, the worst trade deficit in history, and they allowed violent illegal aliens to flood across the southern border into the country.

He tied all of this to Brown and his role in the Senate during the decline of American standing under Democrat “leadership.” Trump said that Brown wants to allow men in women’s sports. He repeatedly reminded the crowd that Brown supports the transgender movement in full, and more specifically the mutilation of children.

In a nod to the day’s holiday, Trump said, “To be a Democrat like Sherrod Brown, you have to believe Christopher Columbus should not be in Columbus, Ohio.”

Using Minnesota as a cautionary case study, Trump pointed to the way in which the Somali-American community has taken over that state's political and governing infrastructure, characterized by massive amounts of fraud and corruption.

He specifically mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whose house was raided by the feds earlier in the day as part of a federal criminal investigation. He said that Omar “comes from one of the worst countries on the planet.”

Trump on Ilhan Omar: “She's a disaster.” Hours after federal agents raid Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home, President Trump takes aim at the Minnesota Democrat during his rally in Youngstown, Ohio. https://t.co/dFYFleVuUZ — COMMENTARY WHIP (@Commentarywhipp) October 13, 2026

He pointed out that Somali corruption in Minnesota was responsible for the theft of tens of millions of dollars from Minnesota welfare programs. He mentioned the arrest of Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, of Richfield, Minn., who was charged with receiving a firearm and ammo as part of a terrorist plot.

And he mentioned the October 2 Eden Prairie shooting at a high school football game, a shooting in which the suspect is Adam Abdihakeem Adam, a Somali who allegedly fired a gun at what police are calling a rival gang. Four others were arrested on rioting charges.

After all of this, Trump said, “They come here and tell us how to run our country.” He then added, “They cheat on everything… We’re not going to stand for it.”

He then turned his attention to Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the Senate in Michigan.

“Look at the guy running in Michigan,” Trump said. “He’s a jihadist. And the media gives him so much publicity.”

After riffing on El-Sayed for a few minutes, Trump turned his attention to Springfield, Ohio, where he said 32,000 people had lived peacefully in small town America. That was before, Trump said, Democrat administrations “dumped” 35,000 Haitian illegal aliens on the town, some of them with criminal backgrounds.

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Trump reported that his administration is working to keep his 2024 campaign promise to correct that situation. “They’re getting their town back,” Trump said.

While the president ticked off a long list of accomplishments on the part of his administration in this second term, he highlighted that poverty in the black, Hispanic, and American Indian communities has dropped significantly, along with crime rates nationwide.

He dropped a now familiar statistic, but an impressive one, that “zero illegal aliens have been admitted into the U.S. through our southern border” over the past 17 months.

His administration has eliminated critical race theory curricula from schools, along with increasing success against the movement that promotes gender mutilation in kids. In addition, he highlighted the White House’s progress towards banning men from competing against women in women’s sports. Because the president repeated these themes throughout his speech, it's clear that their research is indicating that Democrats remain very vulnerable on social issues.

“Can you imagine 15 years ago saying, ‘We will not allow men to play in women’s sports?’ They’d have thought you were crazy,” Trump said. He reminded the crowd that Republicans are defending women — that they are the only ones defending women in these cases.

“What they’re doing to women is demeaning,” he commented.

Trump spent a little time talking about Ramaswamy’s opponent, Acton, who, the president said, wants to restore the inheritance tax, the estate tax, taxes on tips, and taxes on overtime, and who wants the elimination of tax cuts the Republicans already passed. He said she wants to “double your state income tax.” He added that Acton wants to “take away your guns,” and that she’s against the Second Amendment.

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He warned that if the Democrats win majorities in the midterms, they will work to add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states, increasing the number of Democratic senators by four and the number of Democratic representatives by 10, and expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices (possibly up to 23). He painted a grim picture of Democrats if they get the chance to rig the system so badly that he may well be America’s last Republican president.

BREAKING: President Trump just laid out exactly what Democrats will do if they win back power, and it should scare every American. "They want to have 23 people on the Supreme Court." Here's what Trump warned the crowd in Youngstown: - They'll throw the border wide open again. - They'll make D.C. and Puerto Rico states and pick up 4 new senators. - They'll pack the Supreme Court. - They'll gut the Senate. His warning was blunt. If Democrats get in, "he's going to be the last Republican president in the history of our country." This isn't a normal midterm. Twenty-two days. Vote like your country depends on it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2026

On the flip side, Trump said that if Republicans keep the House and the Senate this time around, every adult American will get a check from the government in the amount of $5,000, but only to be spent on goods and services inside the U.S.

He said Republicans will end “no cash bail,” and he mentioned, almost in passing, his plan to change the health insurance industry so that patients, not insurance companies, get to control the money spent on doctors and healthcare.

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Once again, he promised to get the Save America Act passed in the second half of his term, and said that he will work to pass permanent laws banning men from women’s sports and banning the gender mutilation of children.

Locally, Trump said that thanks to Husted, Cleveland will soon be home to a 460,000-square-foot facility that will make the full range of components for new and existing U.S. submarines. He talked about his administration’s investments in the state, which include $800 million for a new Kimberly-Clark plant in Warren, $48 million for steel plants in Youngstown, and $500 million for Cleveland-Cliffs to modernize its Middletown Works.

President Trump highlights major investments in Ohio, including $800 million for a new Kimberly-Clark plant in Warren, $48 million to expand Big Steel operations in Youngstown, and $500 million to modernize Cleveland-Cliffs’ Middletown Works steel mill. Watch OAN on OAN Live for updates. — One America News (@OANN) October 13, 2026

He boasted of his administration’s progress in growing the number of manufacturing facilities in the U.S., paying special attention to the pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

And of course, he reminded the crowd that he’s rebranded “artificial intelligence” (AI) as “super intelligence” as it relates to his administration’s initiatives to establish a national AI strategy.

Early on in the president’s remarks, a few leftists who had infiltrated the crowd caused trouble, sparking some immediate justice from MAGA attendees and event security. The funny thing about the disruptions was how Trump rolled with them and so quickly assumed the role of play-by-play announcer.

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🇺🇸 A physical confrontation broke out in the stands during President Trump’s midterm rally in Youngstown, Ohio, prompting security personnel to rush toward the crowd. Witnesses reported seeing fists thrown as security personnel moved toward the disturbance. Trump accused the individual of being paid by political opponents and told him to “go back home to mom.” Trump appeared to target an apparent protester, saying: “He's gotta go on a diet, he's a fat guy.” The incident was more than a verbal interruption: security personnel had to respond to a reported fight inside a presidential rally. That creates an immediate operational problem for the detail—containing the disturbance without allowing the disruption to spread through a dense crowd around the president. https://t.co/QtIhyFIgzT — Ahmad Shah Mohibi (@WarGuy_) October 13, 2026

In the end, the rally in a key part of Ohio for both Husted and Ramaswamy felt like vintage Trump. He’s been doing these midterm rallies for a couple of weeks, and he’s now starting to hit his stride as the get-out-the-vote campaign finds its momentum.

While Trump tends to end his rallies with certain stock phrases, his close for these rallies is something familiar yet timely. It’s not just a tag line, but a serious statement about what the stakes are for these midterms.

“On election night, you will find out that America does not belong to those who hate it,” he said. “America belongs to those who love it.”

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He couldn’t have said it any better. That is truly what these midterms are all about: keeping the country for those who love it, or turning it over to those who hate it.

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