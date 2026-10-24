Six More Resident Aliens Arrested for Illegally Voting in U.S. Elections

Six foreign nationals are facing federal charges for violating election laws, including voting illegally in federal elections, according to the Department of Justice.

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The defendants face federal charges in Florida for allegedly voting in the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections, the DOJ announced October 22. Federal prosecutors charged three of them with making false statements about their U.S. citizenship status and illegally voting, while the other three face lesser illegal voting charges.

According to a statement that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida released, the defendants include two Cuban nationals, two Canadian nationals, one Ecuadorian national, and one Brazilian national.

Jamie Orlando Sosa Sardina, 60, a Cuban national, allegedly registered to vote in 2022, and voted in the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections. Martha Haydee Desantis, 81, an Ecuadorian national, allegedly re-registered to vote in 2024, and voted in both the 2022 and 2024 elections. Lise Marie Johnson, 69, a Canadian national, allegedly registered to vote in 2021 and voted in the 2022 election.

Federal prosecutors charged Sardina, Desantis, and Johnson with making false statements, including claiming U.S. citizenship to vote and illegal voting as a foreign resident. Each offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the false statement charge, and one year for illegal voting.

The remaining defendants, Luis Manuel Perez, 72, a Cuban national; Diane Wendy Curley, 55, a Canadian national; and Pedro Igor A. Franco, 37, a Brazilian national, face charges of illegal voting as non-citizens.

According to prosecutors, Perez and Curley allegedly voted in both the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections, while Franco allegedly voted in the 2024 election. Each faces a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison if convicted.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida Department of State’s Office of Election Crimes, and the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections investigated the cases. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry M. Harre is prosecuting them.

The DOJ emphasized that the indictments formally accuse the six defendants of federal election crimes, but do not establish their guilt unless they are convicted.

The Florida charges come amid broader federal efforts to investigate noncitizen voting regarding allegations ranging from fraudulent registration applications to ballots cast in multiple elections.

The nationwide crackdown comes as federal officials intensify scrutiny of voter registration safeguards in mostly Democrat-run states ahead of the midterms, with several elections in recent years underscoring how even a few illegal ballots can exceed the margin separating candidates.

In an October 16 statement, DHS announced that Homeland Security Investigations had arrested a non-citizen accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote in the 2024 election. A federal grand jury indicted a resident alien in Minnesota the previous month.

“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

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Meanwhile, a federal judge on October 21 issued a preliminary injunction restricting certain DHS election investigations in nine states: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin.

Also read: Justice Department Vows to Prosecute California Election Officials Who Tabulate Unlawful Ballots

Several left-wing organizations have sued DHS over its investigative activities. A Democrat-appointed judge recently barred DHS from conducting election field operations or interviewing individuals known or suspected to be U.S. citizens, as part of the activities covered by the injunction.

The judge declared that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on their claim that DHS’s actions violated the Voting Rights Act, which protects voters against intimidation. The temporary injunction restricts specified investigative activities, but does not resolve the underlying allegations of non-citizen voting.

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