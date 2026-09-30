DOJ Indicts 10 Illegal Voters in Walz’s Minnesota

Remember when Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) insisted Minnesota had the most "secure" elections in the nation? Well, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted 10 individuals in Minnesota, the latest in a string of election fraud charges. The mask is finally coming off the incredibly vulnerable and often corrupt election system in America.

Advertisement

It is important always to remember that the Trump administration has identified hundreds of thousands of illegal voters and federal officials have suggested the number of illegally registered voters could be much higher, possibly in the millions. For every 10 indictments against illegal voters, there are dozens or hundreds more who have not yet faced justice. And while it is true that Democrats have been cheating in elections for well over a century, in the modern era, updates such as voting machines, outrageously extended early voting, and mass mail-in ballots have turbo-charged their fraud into a monolithic machine.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen made a joint announcement on September 30 about the 10 foreign nationals who voted in the 2022, 2024, and 2026 elections in Minnesota. “Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation,” said Mullin. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

For Our VIPs: U.S. Attorney Axing Newsom’s Power Trip Sets Good Example for Other Republicans

The defendants include lawful permanent resident (LPR) and Liberian national Bhator Konah Bryant, who claimed he was a citizen when he registered to vote in 2024. His fellow LPR and Liberian national Alan Barbu Kargbo also claimed in 2024 he was a citizen so he could vote. Lithuanian national Edvile Vaidoto Edmunds voted in 2022, while Ghanaian national Joshua Frederick Kofi Edzie voted in 2024 and again in August 2026 while claiming U.S. citizenship.

German national Paul Kras voted in 2024, and Bosnian national Fadil Rasim Ozegovic voted while claiming citizenship in 2024. Brazilian national Aparecido Donizetti Padovan asserted citizen status in 2024 in order to vote, and Liberian national Chris Adam Pettiquoi and Canadian national Christian Liam Schenk committed the same crime. Finally, South African national Hester Sophia Weihmann voted in 2024 while claiming citizenship. All of the defendants have LPR status. Our immigration system is very broken, too.

Advertisement

“Voting in American elections is a privilege of American citizenship,” said U.S. Attorney Rosen. “Stealing that privilege is a crime. When, in order to obtain a ballot, a non-citizen swears he or she is a citizen, we will prosecute.”

The midterm election is coming up fast and early voting has actually already started in some states. The clock is ticking as the Trump administration tries to expose and clean up as much voter fraud as possible.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.