Feds Charged Six Election Fraudsters in Just One Week

Last week, across three states, federal authorities charged six different individuals with election-related fraud. You know, that crime the Democrats keep saying never happens.

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What we are discovering under the Trump administration is that as corrupt as we feared our election system was, it is even worse than expected, with illegal aliens and illicit ballot harvesters rigging our elections across the country.

Below you can see a video from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding two Louisiana illegal voters.

These two individuals in Louisiana were charged Friday with Fraudulent Voter Registration and Voting by an Alien. In total, six individuals were charged across three states last week for alleged illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and identity fraud. Let this be a reminder that those who seek to undermine the integrity of our elections will be charged accordingly. @TheJusticeDept will continue working to ensure our elections are not corrupted. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) September 14, 2026

Besides those Louisiana arrests, there is also the arrested illegal voter pictured below in Kansas. The DOJ says she voted in 2024 for U.S. president, vice president, Senate, and House of Representatives after claiming she was a U.S. citizen — which is a lie. She was set for her first court appearance on September 14.

NON-CITIZEN ARRESTED FOR VOTING IN US ELECTION Mariana Alexandra Dewey, a Peruvian National, was arrested after she allegedly illegally misrepresented herself as a U.S. citizen in order to vote in the 2024 election. This is what Democrats want for America. Foreigners voting in our elections. PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT NOW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2026

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U.S. Assistant Attorney Bill Essayli has been busily pursuing election fraud investigations in Southern California. You might remember James O’Keefe identifying multiple different operations in Los Angeles in which fraudsters were paying a few bucks each to homeless people to sign other voters’ names onto ballot petitions. You will be happy to know that the feds have caught up with at least three of these fraudsters, and Essayli has promised many more arrests.

California Election Fraud Update: James Brass, 47, of Victorville, was arrested today on a federal indictment charging him with paying people on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles to sign petitions using stolen identities of registered voters to qualify initiatives on ballots in California elections. Brass is expected to make his initial appearance this afternoon in United States District Court in Riverside. Also charged in the two-count indictment are two petition circulators who worked for Brass: Courtney Price, 49, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jateisha Herron, 33, of Boron, California. All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony. Brass and Price are charged with an additional count of identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony. The charged conduct undermines the confidence voters have in our election systems. We will vigorously investigate and charge anyone involved in corrupting our elections. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 10, 2026

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The bigger problem is that we genuinely don’t know how many illegal voters and ballot stuffers there are around the country. And since the Trump administration has only so many people to dedicate to the task, we can’t be certain that fraudsters will not be rigging the midterm election. But hopefully the Trump administration can catch enough fraudsters that they won’t significantly impact the results of the 2026 elections — and anyone who thinks of trying will have to think twice.

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