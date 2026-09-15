Feds Charged Six Election Fraudsters in Just One Week

Catherine Salgado | 5:12 PM on September 15, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Last week, across three states, federal authorities charged six different individuals with election-related fraud. You know, that crime the Democrats keep saying never happens.

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What we are discovering under the Trump administration is that as corrupt as we feared our election system was, it is even worse than expected, with illegal aliens and illicit ballot harvesters rigging our elections across the country. 

Below you can see a video from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding two Louisiana illegal voters.

Besides those Louisiana arrests, there is also the arrested illegal voter pictured below in Kansas. The DOJ says she voted in 2024 for U.S. president, vice president, Senate, and House of Representatives after claiming she was a U.S. citizen — which is a lie. She was set for her first court appearance on September 14.

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U.S. Assistant Attorney Bill Essayli has been busily pursuing election fraud investigations in Southern California. You might remember James O’Keefe identifying multiple different operations in Los Angeles in which fraudsters were paying a few bucks each to homeless people to sign other voters’ names onto ballot petitions. You will be happy to know that the feds have caught up with at least three of these fraudsters, and Essayli has promised many more arrests.

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The bigger problem is that we genuinely don’t know how many illegal voters and ballot stuffers there are around the country. And since the Trump administration has only so many people to dedicate to the task, we can’t be certain that fraudsters will not be rigging the midterm election. But hopefully the Trump administration can catch enough fraudsters that they won’t significantly impact the results of the 2026 elections — and anyone who thinks of trying will have to think twice.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

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