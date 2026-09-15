Anonymous Donor Paid for Cremation of Would-Be Trump Assassin

Catherine Salgado | 10:08 AM on September 15, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fox News has obtained federal records with new information on attempted Donald Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. Perhaps the most interesting fact is that an anonymous donor paid for the cremation of his body afterward. The cremation has fueled speculation considerably since the shooting that injured Trump and killed an audience member at a Pennsylvania rally in 2024.

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While Trump and two other injured individuals survived the shooting at the Butler, Pa., campaign rally, Corey Comperatore died, so Crooks was a murderer, even if he didn’t succeed in killing the politician he was principally aiming to hit.

Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) was the GOP nominee for president against Bill Clinton in 1996. FBI Director Kash Patel has stated that Crooks hated both political parties and simply saw Trump as one prominent representative of the American system of government which he loathed.

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Patel has insisted that his agency didn’t find any evidence that Crooks was connected to anyone else in the assassination attempt, but given the fact that the FBI did recover a remote device from Crooks’ body, and that most of the people working for the FBI are holdovers from other very corrupt administrations, speculation continued anyway.

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The information on the anonymously paid cremation coincides with newly released information on Crooks that authorities received from his father. He was apparently always a quiet and socially dysfunctional child. But aside from that, there is no indication he would commit any crimes, and of course, no parent thinks his child is quiet and lonely because he will eventually turn into a murderer.

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The mainstream media has tried to make Crooks out to be a right-winger because he criticized members of both political parties, but it is notable that he only went after the most prominent Republican politician.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI FOX NEWS PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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