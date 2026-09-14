Family of Murder Victim Furious as Virginia Lefties Grant Killer Parole

Troy Demar stabbed Christine Allen to death when her baby was practically brand new. Now, after serving only a little over half his sentence, he has convinced Democrat Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s woke parole board to release him, despite the tears and pleadings of Christine’s family.

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One of the parole board members actually told the murderer that she “applaud[ed]” him because he had gone through so much programming while in prison. Meanwhile, Christine is still dead.

New: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed an all new parole board this year. The board decides if Virginia’s most dangerous criminals get released on parole or serve their full sentences. So far under Spanberger, criminals are ten times more likely to get parole. One Virginia family learned that the hard way at the parole board’s latest meeting. — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 14, 2026

WJLA reporter Nick Minock covered the outrage of Allen’s family and the major uptick in granted paroles. “Very few people were granted parole under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s [R] parole board, but under Gov. Spanberger’s parole board, criminals are ten times more likely to be granted parole,” Minock said. “A Virginia family learned that the hard way.”

Christine’s sister exclaimed, “He [Demar] killed my sister. He killed her. My life will never be the same no more.” Another family member emphasized, “When Christine was murdered, her daughter was only three months old. Three months old. Her daughter never had the opportunity to know her mother. That is the lasting impact of Christine's murder.” But as usual, leftists only care about the victimizer and not the victim.

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This is another reason, by the way, that Democrats are opposed to the death penalty. Murderers who receive death sentences are executed and cannot receive parole later on. If they only receive sentences of life in prison, lefties are later able to release them on parole, claiming they are reformed. We should also note the disastrous idea prevalent in criminal justice for many decades now that deadly crimes are just the result of some psychological imbalance that authorities can cure before releasing the killers who were really just misunderstood all along. The Lindsay Clancy trial is a particularly ugly example of that. All of this has to do with ideology, and none of it with objective justice.

Allen died back in 1998, and at first Demar swore he was innocent. But the judge found him guilty of second-degree murder and recommended a sentence of 40 years in jail without parole. Now we are supposed to believe Demar when he promises that he really is a totally changed man. Why should we believe that he has developed sterling honesty in the last couple of decades? Of course he would lie if it would get him out of prison.

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Minock said, “Christine's family was emotional as, one by one, Governor Abigail Spanberger's parole board granted Demar parole. Their tears say it all.” One parole board member talked as if justice were just checking off boxes on a list. “I recognize this strong opposition to Mr. Demar’s release for parole, but he has done everything that he's required to do.”

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Another one gushed, “You have done so much. You've actually done more programming than most of the inmates we see or read about, um, and so I want to applaud you.” No wonder Allen’s family was weeping.

Former Attorney General Jason Miyares said of Spanberger, “She knew the day that she fired Youngkin’s parole board and replaced them with five social justice warriors, she knew this is exactly the result. Every action, every criminal they let out, every sex offender that had raped or molested a child that now is going back on the streets, sometimes with decades left on their sentence, is completely 100% now the responsibility of Abigail Spanberger.” This is the same woman who went out of her way to protect an illegal alien murderer. She is an elitist indifferent to the effects of her policy.

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