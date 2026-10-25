‘Incompetent President’ and ‘Fake Doctor’: Trump Slams Obama and El-Sayed

President Donald Trump is angling for a knockout punch against Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and his campaign backer Barack Obama.

Remember how Obama claimed the “Arab spring” was going to bring freedom to the Middle East, and he ended up fueling the creation of ISIS? Remember how he gave the Iranian regime a deal that boosted its nuclear program and increased terrorism threats not only in the Middle East but around the world? Obama has always had empathy with jihadis, because like them he hates freedom, America, and Judeo-Christian civilization. This is why he is willing to overlook El-Sayed's past (and likely present) racism to boost the terror-tied, sharia-loving candidate’s campaign.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Trump addressed Obama’s campaigning for El-Sayed. “Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read Also: War Department Designates CCP-Tied Confucius Institutes As Security Threats

Obama, Trump went on, “then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost. Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also. He’s a Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA. I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before.”

Trump insisted, “Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed - And there’s plenty. VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down!” El-Sayed is an unlicensed doctor who keeps claiming his socialist healthcare policies are a result of his medical expertise.

Read Also: Trump Administration’s Helium Designation Boosts U.S. Industry, Independence

I would disagree with Trump only to the extent of saying I don’t think Obama was incompetent. I think Obama, Alinsky-ite as he was, aimed to start a race war, wreck our Republic, expand government bureaucracy, and help America’s enemies.

As for El-Sayed, his sister posted multiple times about the fact that their family is longtime Muslim Brotherhood supporters, and El-Sayed himself said in a viral video clip that he had dual citizenship in sharia-enforcing Egypt. Furthermore, El-Sayed’s campaign surrogate Hasan Piker has repeatedly made extremely racist comments and argued that America was worse than Al-Qaeda and deserved 9/11. El-Sayed himself published research discouraging Arab women from “interethnic mating.”

Abdul El-Sayed is a complete fraud. He insulted Obama for years, calling him a failure and saying that America was worse off after Obama was elected. Today, Abdul is hitting the campaign trail with his "failure" of a friend. https://t.co/BB0rnYQ2Ki — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 24, 2026

Advertisement

Between the two of them, Obama and El-Sayed have a horrifying record of racism, jihad, and anti-Americanism.