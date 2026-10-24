Trump Administration’s Helium Designation Boosts U.S. Industry, Independence

Many of us don’t understand the ins and outs of why helium is a critical material, but we all understand the importance of boosting American manufacturing and restricting our dependence on foreign nations and foreign entities.

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In an October 23 press release, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it was designating helium as a critical material under the Energy Act of 2020. DOE promises this action will help fuel American jobs, ensure a supply of essential materials for our national security, boost manufacturing, and reduce dangerous reliance on foreign sources for our critical materials.

For many years, companies have been offshoring manufacturing to Third World nations, especially China, that have much fewer safety regulations and very much lower wages. American executives wrecked American manufacturing to boost their own personal profits. And that not only deprives Americans of jobs; it also makes us dependent upon the regulations and approval of hostile governments. This is especially true in China, where the Chinese Communist Party requires every major business to host CCP cells and advance socialist goals.

Hence, as DOE said, strengthening domestic manufacturing and disincentivizing offshoring is a national security issue just as much as an economic issue.

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“President Trump is bringing back America's manufacturing industry, and that means making sure we have the materials needed to build things in America again,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Helium is essential to producing the semiconductors and advanced technologies that power our economy. By designating helium as a critical material, we are taking another step toward securing our supply chains, creating American jobs, and ensuring the United States leads the world in energy and technological innovation.”

The DOE expanded on the announcement:

DOE determined that helium meets the statutory definition of a critical material due to its essential role in American manufacturing and growing exposure to supply chain risks. Helium's unique properties make it indispensable to semiconductor production, with no viable substitutes in many critical applications. The United States has significant domestic deposits of helium-rich natural gas to support growing industrial demand.

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Overregulation and woke climate activism have for many years prevented mining and manufacturing and processing right here in America that would have avoided so much offshoring to African and Asian nations that use forced and child labor.

“The U.S. Department of Energy is committed to strengthening our country’s supply chain of critical materials that are essential to continued economic and job growth, energy dominance, and U.S. leadership in cutting-edge technologies such as SI and semiconductors,” said Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson. “Under Secretary Wright’s leadership, DOE is taking decisive action to ensure American manufacturers have reliable access to helium as a critical resource they need.”

Anything that the Trump administration can do to secure our manufacturing is a bonus.