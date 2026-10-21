Riots Across France Scare Off American Media Covering Sunday’s NFL Game in Paris

Europe’s doormat, France, is still set to host a major American sporting event this Sunday amidst a wave of violence that has swept the country, while its inept government has done the best it could do to quell the riots, given that its mainstay law enforcement tools are Prius police cars and stand-down orders.

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The country best known for its cuisine, its arrogance, and its readiness to surrender at the drop of a hat is scheduled to host a regular-season NFL game in Paris between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is still on for Sunday, October 25, in spite of the fact that the U.S. Embassy in France is warning Americans to avoid areas of unrest in the country.

The million-dollar question is, how do you avoid “unrest” if it decides to come to you? No doubt the orchestrators of the violence will know that disrupting an NFL football game in Paris will get the attention of America. With that in mind, you almost have to assume that the game already has the attention of the “mostly peaceful” violence planners.

While this hasn’t deterred a large contingent of the Steeler faithful who are already boarding flights to Paris, it has scared off two hometown TV stations that were all set to send crews to France to cover the game. NBC affiliate WDSU-TV in New Orleans and ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh both decided to cancel their travel plans. The two stations are owned by Hearst.

Andrew Stockey, one of the news anchors at WTAE-TV and a veteran sports reporter, posted on social media that he’s “disappointed” about station management’s decision to cancel his travel plans to Paris, France, but that he’ll be covering the game from Pittsburgh.

#BREAKING @WTAE 4 and @wdsu 6 will NOT be sending crews to #Paris to cover @steelers / @Saints . This was a company decision from @Hearst management. This is from @astockeyWTAE 's Facebook. @FletcherWDSU @MatthewKeysLive #HereWeGo #PITvsNO #Steelers #Saints https://t.co/V5sgWRnDUk — Kenneth Kissel (@YinzerBBR02) October 21, 2026

According to Reuters, nations around the world are warning their citizens about the risks of traveling to France right now. Some of these nations include the U.S., Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

The accepted narrative in the legacy media is that most of the protesters in France are peaceful, and that they are taking to the streets because of unhappiness over the rising cost of living, “migration issues,” and problems with education.

The reality is a bit more complex, if not nuanced. As our own Rick Moran reported, the current protests do involve thousands of out-of-control Muslims doing much the same as they were doing in the countries they left to come to Europe – throwing rocks and breaking things. But, as Rick wrote, France is in the midst of a “generational war,” where the older French generations are seen as hogging all of the nation’s resources, while the young are forced to do with less or do without. It doesn’t help that French leadership has caved to every leftist pipe dream over the years, destroying innovation, productivity, and other economic drivers that might have otherwise helped France meet its obligations to all of its citizens.

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It also doesn’t help that France feels obligated to take from its own citizens to cover all of the living expenses and needs of the country’s exploding, nonworking, oftentimes militant migrant population. These “asylum seekers” are anything but grateful.

It’s against this backdrop that the NFL is proceeding with its efforts to globalize the game of American football and make stadiums full of cash in the process.

Saw a lot of Saints⚜️ fans in the airport & a few Steelers 🦾 fans too. Passed by the stadium 🏟️ where it’s all going down Sunday for the first ever NFL game played in Paris France 🏈🇫🇷 https://t.co/m7WgNJsSw1 — JAYFORCE (@Jayforce) October 20, 2026

Since I know absolutely nothing about how France has been able to pull off events like the Tour de France over the years, in spite of numerous occasions where attention-seekers and violent immigrant invaders would have gladly disrupted that event I have to think that whatever security measures the French government took there, it will do on Sunday. My only question is, will that be enough?

Fox News conducted an investigation and found that a number of well-funded, well-organized, extreme-leftist groups are behind the violent protests, and they plan more upheaval across the country specifically timed for the day before the NFL contest.

The political theater of ‘Chaos Inc.’ is preparing for a ‘rebellion...sweeping Europe.’ Two days after an estimated 500,000 demonstrators poured into streets across France and clashes left parts of Paris and other cities burning, French activists are calling supporters back into the streets Saturday, Oct. 24, for a new protest billed as ‘Acte II,’ with 212 ‘mobilizations’ currently planned, according to a digital map of the plans. And a growing number of communist, socialist and hard-leftist organizations are answering another call for a coordinated European youth strike on Friday, Nov. 20.

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In the face of this, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell feels good about the security measures the league and the French government have in place for Sunday’s game. Of course, that doesn’t speak to the safety of every American fan who will be staying in the city but not under the same protection from armed guards as the players and coaches. You know, the paying customers who will have made the trip across the Atlantic for the game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is comfortable with its security level ahead of Sunday’s Paris game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers. France has been gripped by riots, with authorities reporting nearly 2,400 arrests and about 1,000 injured officers during the unrest. A fire severely damaged the city hall in Limoges in west-central France, while businesses were looted and clashes with police were reported in Paris, Marseille, and other cities amid demonstrations. The league has been in Paris for a week, working with the State Department and Parisian authorities, Goodell said. He also had a conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "We’ll deal with that," Goodell said if protests surge over the weekend. — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 22, 2026

It’s enough to make you wonder if Goodell is seeing the same reporting you and I are seeing coming out of France.

🚨TRENDING: #Steelers and #Saints fans are raising serious safety concerns ahead of next weeks #NFL game in Paris as violent protests and riots continue across France. The NFL has addressed the growing concerns and says the game will proceed as scheduled. https://t.co/TRSfpgbzgL — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 17, 2026

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