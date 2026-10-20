Meet the Antifa Commie Who Burned Down Historic Limoges Town Hall

The loss of the historic Limoges town hall due to arsonist rioters is one of the great tragedies of the ongoing civil war in France. And the latest report is that the man primarily responsible for the arson is a middle-aged Antifa radical who has already come to the attention of incompetent French authorities.

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France is experiencing a communist and Islamic revolution, backed by foreign entities like the Chinese Communist Party. No wonder the masked battalions rampaging in France are attacking monuments and buildings that are a symbol of France’s once-great Christian civilization.

From the Hungarian Conservative on Tuesday:

French police have arrested a 40-year-old far-left extremist over the arson attack that devastated Limoges Town Hall during Saturday’s nationwide riots. The suspect, reportedly already on France’s fiche S security watchlist, was detained by RAID officers as anti-terrorism investigators joined a case that authorities increasingly suspect was a coordinated ultra-left attack… The man was arrested at approximately 6:15am by officers from the elite RAID unit in Val-d’Issoire, around 50 kilometres from Limoges. According to Le Parisien, police sources described him as an ‘ultra-left activist’ already on France’s so-called ‘fiche S’ security watchlist and known to authorities for violence against police and other public officials.

In other words, this is another preventable — and irreparable — tragedy. Hungarian outlet Visegrád 24 claims the picture below is of the arrested arsonist, and a Facebook account allegedly belonging to him features a Palestinian flag.

BREAKING: The far-left extremist Hodei Ciarra has been identified as the man who burned down the historic town hall in Limoges https://t.co/n26KhyqBcR — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

For Our VIPs: Guess How Much Free Stuff France Gives Ingrates Like the Rioters?

Ever since the slaughter of the French Revolution, France has been prone to violence and destruction of historic monuments. Unlike the American Revolution, which built a new and better political and economic system, the French Revolution was a reactionary movement of revenge, murder, and destruction. But when the modern French authorities decided to become socialist, encourage commie beliefs, and welcome in hordes of Third World migrants with religious and cultural beliefs antithetical to freedom and equality, they fanned the fire of civil unrest into an inferno.

BREAKING: The town hall of Limoges, built in 1873, didn’t survive today’s riots. The building’s spire has now collapsed https://t.co/yleJx8MKCo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

In Marseilles, rioters reportedly targeted Jewish businesses but left Muslim businesses alone. Investor-influencer Dr. Eli David and Middle East 24 assert that the rioters have not vandalized a single mosque, though Paris rioters wrecked a synagogue and multiple churches have been targeted.

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Riots in France: Churches and Shops Being Attacked and Looted While Mosques Remain Untouched Reports from the ground indicate that rioters damaged churches, shops, and private property, while no attacks on mosques have been reported. https://t.co/R1DuX1wC0c — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) October 18, 2026

Rioter in France waves PALESTINIAN flag in front of burning streets of Paris. https://t.co/LFGLAmQMt3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2026

America, beware. We too have millions of commies and Muslims, and terror groups like Antifa and Hamas, in our country. France’s nightmare is a warning.