Report: Marseille Rioters Burned Jewish-Owned Shops, Left Muslim-Owned Ones Untouched

The riots in France are not about the cost of living or education. There is a reason so many of those rioting are immigrants or first-generation (especially Muslims), and why so many of them carry Communist or Palestinian flags. We are watching the neo-Nazi sharia takeover of France in real time. That is why the Marseille rioters specifically targeted Jewish businesses.

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Rioters in Marseille torched all the Jewish owned shops, while intentionally not attacking the Muslim owned shops. Tell me again how this is about “students”? https://t.co/EqhqVGQDUe — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 18, 2026

It is important to note that the Marseille rioters specifically chose to target Jewish businesses over the Jewish Sabbath. JFeed reported on October 18:

A French journalist [Paul Amar] reports that rioters in Marseille burned and vandalized Jewish-owned businesses while leaving Muslim-owned shops on the same street untouched, suggesting the attacks were planned in advance… Against the backdrop of historic riots and disturbances that swept France over Shabbos, journalist Paul Amar shed light on a CNews broadcast on the extent of advance organization among the rioters

No country that ever welcomed in large numbers of Muslims has escaped the fate of becoming a sharia dictatorship. Not only do Muslims believe that robbing and killing infidels is praiseworthy, but they also belong to a religion incapable of creating or building up. Islam is very much a religion of destruction and tyranny. The woke leftists in France who thought they were so open-minded by welcoming in the Muslims didn’t realize how suicidal their policies were. Almost as dangerous as the Muslims are the native Communists, although even the Commies would fall prey to their current allies the Muslims if France ever became an Islamic country. In the meantime, the Commies and the Muslims riot together, burning down historic monuments and robbing shops.

BREAKING: Hundreds just broke through and stormed City Hall in Marseille. Notice all of the Palestinian flags. https://t.co/ueAzX0qPvH — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 17, 2026

Related: Pratt Decries ‘Communislam’ As Rioters Trash France and Italy

As I have mentioned many times, some fundamentalist Muslims were allies of the Nazis and even fought on their side during World War II. The Grand Mufti, mentor of the father of modern jihad and inventor of the “Palestinian people” Yasser Arafat, was Hitler’s ally. The swastika and the Palestinian flag are directly connected and stand for the same evil reality: destruction of Judeo-Christian civilization, most especially the Jews. The Nazis killed Jews in France, and the fundamentalist Muslims of today have the same ideology.

🚨BREAKING: A young patriot has scaled the statue of Joan of Arc in Toulouse and removed Palestinian and Antifa flags Not all heroes wear capes! 🇫🇷👏 https://t.co/XrJTBEr0qV — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

A picture worth a thousand words. https://t.co/qJb9SOxmPx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 18, 2026

After years of President Emmanuel Macron and other French politicians siding with the Palestinian terrorists against Israelis, the Israel War Room X account is trolling the French by threatening to bring a case at the International Court of Justice if they do anything to stop the riots:

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We call on France to exercise restraint when dispersing the freedom fighters on the streets of Paris. These brave warriors for justice must receive immediate humanitarian aid, and their safety must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. Failure to comply will leave us no choice but to bring a case before the ICJ, in close cooperation with that renowned champion of human rights, Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, French politicians are unwilling to admit they are fighting the same evil enemy that Israel is fighting.