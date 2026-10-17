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Pratt Decries ‘Communislam’ As Rioters Trash France and Italy

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 17, 2026 8:14 PM
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Pratt Decries ‘Communislam’ As Rioters Trash France and Italy
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A combination of radical commies and Muslim migrants is showing Europe and the world what Constantinople, Lebanon, Damascus, China, and countless other nations and cities already learned — that Communist and Muslim conquest is fiery and devastating.

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Mainstream media outlets in America and Europe are trying to pretend this is just the result of young people wanting better education or lower prices, because they don’t want to admit that actually what we are witnessing in France, now spreading to other countries, is the combination of far-left terrorists and Islamic terrorists destroying Western civilization. You cannot encourage radical leftism, socialism, and Islamism without expecting your monuments and laws to go up in smoke.

Neither Muslims nor Marxists are capable of building anything; they only destroy what came before them and exploit all the resources in an area before moving on to the next victims. This is probably why there is such a strong red-green alliance, because Marxists and Muslims have many of the same tactics and goals. Hence Antifa and Palestinians riot together.

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Pratt reacted to the video below by cautioning, “Communislam is coming for you. My Democrat friends, you must NEVER ally with these people. They are not on your ‘side’. They are animals and they want to destroy everything you love. They will whisper sweet liberal nothings in your ear then jam an ice pick in it.”

From Michigan to New York to Texas, the same Muslim invasion is happening here.

Now the riots have apparently spread to Italy, so hopefully the Italian police are more on top of it than the French police:

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Foolish Europeans fell for the lie that they could bring in hordes of Muslims and encourage commie propaganda without destroying their own nations.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and its dangerous candidates, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTIFA | COMMUNISM | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | RIOTS

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