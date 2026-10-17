Pratt Decries ‘Communislam’ As Rioters Trash France and Italy

A combination of radical commies and Muslim migrants is showing Europe and the world what Constantinople, Lebanon, Damascus, China, and countless other nations and cities already learned — that Communist and Muslim conquest is fiery and devastating.

Advertisement

Mainstream media outlets in America and Europe are trying to pretend this is just the result of young people wanting better education or lower prices, because they don’t want to admit that actually what we are witnessing in France, now spreading to other countries, is the combination of far-left terrorists and Islamic terrorists destroying Western civilization. You cannot encourage radical leftism, socialism, and Islamism without expecting your monuments and laws to go up in smoke.

They’re not rioters. They’re communists. And they seek to destroy western civilization and kill you. Don’t say I haven’t warned you. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 17, 2026

Neither Muslims nor Marxists are capable of building anything; they only destroy what came before them and exploit all the resources in an area before moving on to the next victims. This is probably why there is such a strong red-green alliance, because Marxists and Muslims have many of the same tactics and goals. Hence Antifa and Palestinians riot together.

NEW: Video & photos provided to @FoxNews via @GraceCarnathan, who is in Paris right now, give a look at the ongoing riots there, with fires burning in multiple areas of the city. One mob shown with Soviet Union & pro-Communist flags. https://t.co/1q3ertO4q8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 17, 2026

Recommended: Mom of Hero Who Took Out Oregon School Shooter Reveals His Call

A store owner cries after his entire store got looted in the riots in France tonight 🇫🇷 https://t.co/OywKSmAo1t — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Pratt reacted to the video below by cautioning, “Communislam is coming for you. My Democrat friends, you must NEVER ally with these people. They are not on your ‘side’. They are animals and they want to destroy everything you love. They will whisper sweet liberal nothings in your ear then jam an ice pick in it.”

🚨BREAKING: A distressed woman is restrained by left-wing thugs and forced to watch her livelihood destroyed France has become hell on earth. https://t.co/BWtRcRPmzi — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

From Michigan to New York to Texas, the same Muslim invasion is happening here.

And now scenes from Lyon, France where rioters (always with Palestinian flags) set fire to a government tourism office. https://t.co/htCnofVJmG — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 17, 2026

Now the riots have apparently spread to Italy, so hopefully the Italian police are more on top of it than the French police:

Advertisement

BREAKING: Massive riots have now also broken out in Milan, Italy. An alliance of migrant gangs and Antifa extremists is attacking police officers and setting fires in front of the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) https://t.co/yh8sbPWmsS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Foolish Europeans fell for the lie that they could bring in hordes of Muslims and encourage commie propaganda without destroying their own nations.