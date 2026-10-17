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Mom of Hero Who Took Out Oregon School Shooter Reveals His Call

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 17, 2026 3:45 PM
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Mom of Hero Who Took Out Oregon School Shooter Reveals His Call
AP Photo/Haven Daley

Kaylub Giamanco was on his lunch break when he heard gunshots at his daughter’s school. He didn’t hesitate for a second, but rushed to the school with his own weapon, found the shooter, and killed him. Then he called his mother, and she shared what he told her after his heroic action.

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Of course, the experience was incredibly traumatic for Giamanco, not only because he had to kill someone at point-blank range, while unsure if his girls were okay, but because he is wrongly blaming himself for not getting to the shooter before the crazed teenager killed three children and a teacher. Giamanco is pictured on the left below, while the shooter, Griffin J. John, is on the right.

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Kenda Freeman, Giamanco’s mother, shared the story through tears in a clip that CBS News Sacramento posted. Freeman is from California, but her son has been living in Oregon and raising a family there for years. His daughters attend Silver Rail Elementary School, where John murdered four people and injured two others, including a wheelchair-bound kid.

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Giamanco called up his mother right after the shooting. “He said, ‘Mom, I just shot and killed somebody.’ I said, ‘Kaylub, tell me about it.’ And he said, ‘A man went into my daughters’ school and, um... shot kids.’ And he said, ‘and I looked at him point-blank, and I shot and killed him, Mom.’ I told him he saved a lot of lives, and he said, ‘Mom, I couldn't save them all.’”

People around the nation, including President Donald Trump, are praising Giamanco for ensuring the massacre was not even worse. He and a teacher who tackled John put their own lives on the line to save as many kids as possible. But while no one could possibly have expected Giamanco to do more, he is still devastated that other families had to bring their kids home in coffins.

Related: New York Mom Kills Her Toddler, Then Reports It to 911

Freeman explained, teary-eyed, “Kaylub has a genuine heart, he loves his community. Kaylub knew something was not right. So he pulled up onto the grass, grabbed his gun and basically stalked the gunman back into the school. And he crawled through a window that the gunman had shot out. He army-crawled through the window. It's tough, because I'm... while I'm thankful that my babies are okay, there are babies that are not. And that's, um, that's hard to swallow, 'cause my heart goes out to those families that didn't get to bring their babies home.”

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Giamanco is also “having a hard time with it. Again, you know, the idea of not being able to save them all, right? So when he closes his eyes and the things that he thinks about, what could I have done differently? How could I have done it better?” Freeman added.

One thing is certain — without Giamanco’s courage, even more teachers and children would have died.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and its death cult, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONCEALED CARRY | DONALD TRUMP | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | OREGON

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