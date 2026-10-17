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New York Mom Kills Her Toddler, Then Reports It to 911

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 17, 2026 1:18 PM
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New York Mom Kills Her Toddler, Then Reports It to 911
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A New York City mother is the latest apparent Lindsay Clancy copycat, as she suffocated her five-year-old to death and then called 911 to confess.

Ever since the left made a heroine out of Clancy, the crazy Massachusetts mom who strangled her three children to death and then claimed she was the victim, there has been a disturbing spate in maternal murders of young children. The latest victim to die at her own mother’s hands is Fabiana Cabello of Queens. 

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The mother’s name is reportedly Francis Cabello (it’s not clear if that first name is misspelled in the sources). She now faces murder charges, as the New York Post reported on October 16. First responders rushed to her apartment after she called 911 to say she’d killed Fabiana.

“She’s upstairs not breathing,” Francis Cabello told first responders when they showed up at her door.

EMTs arrived to find the girl lying face-up with blood coming out of her nose and a weak pulse, cops and sources said.

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but could not be saved.

A neighbor who identified himself as Carlos told The Post that he saw Cabello after, describing how she “was not crying” and “it was like nothing happened.”… Police were called to the home in April 2025 for an alleged child abuse incident involving the mother and daughter that was deemed unfounded, sources said Friday.

Fabiana's grandfather, Franklin Cabello, claimed that while he was home with them at the time of the murder, he had no idea what was happening. “She [the mother] was in the bedroom, closed the door. We saw nothing,” he asserted, according to ABC7 New York.

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Franklin tried to blame his daughter’s heinous act on her halting her prescription medication. “I knew that she stopped taking the medication. I used to tell her to take her medication. She said the doctor authorized her to stop taking the medicine,” he said, according to the Post. The problem is that murder is also a grave moral evil, and as we have found out over the last century, trying to cure moral evils with endless drugs and therapy is devastatingly ineffective. Women throughout the ages have lived in poverty and misery without killing their children. Obviously more is at work here than a temporary withdrawal from meds.

In fact, as noted above, Cabello had already been in trouble for alleged child abuse. Whether the allegation actually was unfounded now seems questionable. And so authorities left Fabiana with her crazy mother, trusting in meds and “science” to protect her. And The Science failed.

Democrats’ abortion rhetoric and defense of kid-killing women on the ridiculously flimsy excuse of “depression” have finally created a nation where mothers murder their babies both before and after birth and then receive praise or empathy. How can we ask God to bless a nation rife with such evil?

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Jesus warned in Luke 17:2 that “It were better for him, that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should scandalize one of these little ones.” Murder of little ones is much worse still, and half our country seems to be trying to deserve millstones now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and its death cult, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | NEW YORK

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