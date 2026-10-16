Local Outlet Identifies Hero Who Took Out Oregon School Shooter

A local outlet claims to know the identity of the heroic father who identified, followed, and killed a teenage mass shooter who was gunning down children and teachers in Bend, Ore., on Thursday.

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Channel2 NOW reported Friday that “Kaylub Giamanco has been identified as the bystander who reportedly confronted and shot the teenage suspect during the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School.” The outlet explained that it confirmed details about Giamanco after speaking with his relative. The deceased victims of the shooting include children ages five, eight, and 11. Below is a photo allegedly of Giamanco.

UPDATE: The armed man who chased down and stopped the Bend, Oregon, elementary school shooter has been identified as Kaylub Giamanco, his brother told NBC. HERO!!! https://t.co/XNuYCa5Xoo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2026

The New York Post referred to Giamanco as a “girl dad” and said he was on his school break when he heard gunshots and rushed to confront the teenage shooter, John J. Griffin. Giamanco did not wish to speak with reporters himself because, despite his heroism, he feels devastated and guilty that he was not able to stop the shooter before anyone died. Therefore, his brother spoke to the press instead.

Channel2 NOW indicated that Giamanco’s children were at the school where the shooting occurred but did not identify them as victims.

Giamanco reportedly lives just up the road from the elementary school, where his two daughters attend classes. After hearing gunshots and seeing the suspected shooter moving toward or entering the school building, he allegedly rushed toward the scene because his children (daughters) were inside… Rhoam Summer, 5, was identified in the supplied reports as the first named victim.

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The only reason to be worried for this brave man is that apparently many Oregon districts have a strict policy of not allowing concealed carry weapons on school property, even if the weapon carrier has a valid permit, as Giamanco did. This leads some people to worry that woke idiots in Oregon will take out their frustrations at the shooting on Giamanco, charging him with a crime.

I would not be surprised if the father at Bend, Oregon that took out the school shooter will be charged with bringing a gun onto campus. This is how crazy Oregon is. https://t.co/rDKWhgBLVv — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 15, 2026

Fox News, however, reported that right now, federal law enforcement is crediting Giamanco with saving lives, so perhaps that will protect him from any woke lawfare.

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The reality is that over 90% of mass shootings have occurred in gun-free zones, and shooters will often target schools specifically because the children and teachers inside are so vulnerable, without any weapons to protect themselves.

Giamanco is a model of heroism not only to every American, but specifically to fathers. It happens too often in our country now that fathers abandon their children or put very little effort into raising them. But Giamanco rushed straight toward the gunshots he heard because he didn’t care how much he risked his own life, so long as he could be there to protect his girls. He did not wait for the police; he took the initiative to save lives. And that is exactly what true masculinity and paternity mean.