New York Times Frames Repatriating Kids Trafficked by Biden as Trafficking

You don’t hate the mainstream media enough. Now that the Trump administration is trying to reunite over 400,000 children heartlessly and heinously trafficked by the Biden administration with their families in their home countries, The New York Times has finally decided to report a trafficking tragedy — by framing the reunification as such.

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The level of dishonesty and mis-framing is staggering:

“A 7-year-old agreed to voluntarily leave the country without a lawyer present to explain the legal consequences of the decision. In Arizona, an immigration judge ordered a 1-year-old baby appearing without a lawyer to file an asylum application.” https://t.co/jWP3QRqGA8 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 15, 2026

As a general note, never believe the Democrats when they pretend to have empathy for illegal alien children. They would traffic those kids to pimps or abandon them without aid in a heartbeat, as they did so many times under the Biden administration. The Democrats just want as many illegal aliens here as possible to change the demographics, rig the elections, and provide cheap labor, and they will invent sob stories about illegal alien minors whenever they are trying to defend their policies. They know that people still have a trigger reaction to being told that a six-year-old or 11-year-old is crying for his daddy, even if the daddy is a murderous gang member from Venezuela or El Salvador who ran over officers and beat his wife. A nation cannot run on irrational compassion like that, and in fact, it is far less compassionate to traffic in all these unaccompanied minors than it is to send them back home.

For our VIPs: How Dumb Is Canada? Carney Spent Nearly $1 Million for Gaza Elections That Were Never Happening.

White House advisor Stephen Miller subsequently excoriated the despicable New York Times for its blatantly partisan framing. “This is revolting pro-cartel pro-trafficking propaganda from the New York Times. The Biden Administration trafficked almost half a million minors into the country and handed them over to unvetted adults, often unvetted adult illegal alien men. Some so-called ‘sponsors’ were delivered numerous, even dozens, of children by the Democrat administration,” he began.

Miller angrily continued, “The majority of the sponsors had themselves paid the cartels to obtain the children, a fact known by the Biden government. Biden spent billions ferrying these children throughout the United States and hiring lawyers to protect cartel profits by filing frivolous motions to keep the floodgates open—funneling the money through corrupt NGOs. The children then disappeared.”

The real trafficking happened before the Trump administration took office, and now Republicans have to clean up the crisis. “The Trump Administration rescued these children and is working with consulates and embassies across the globe to reunite them with their families back home,” Miller emphasized.

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NEW TESTIMONY: “I was sexually abused because of Xavier Becerra.” Migrant girl sent to child traffickers after Becerra dismantled HHS vetting procedures. Forced to work 20 hour days—no pay, no water. Slept on ceramic floor surrounded by men. Sexually assaulted. “They kept me like a slave. Becerra failed to protect me.” — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 3, 2026

“On the Southwest Border, the child trafficking industry has been shut down and, when cartels do try to traffic children, we rescue them and help them find their families in their own countries,” he clarified. “The New York Times and its propagandists object to all this and think we should go back to the Biden Policy of mass trafficking children for cartels and terrorists.” In short, the Times is actually on the side of the traffickers and abusers.