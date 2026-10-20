Trump Warns Americans That the Midterm Election Could Bring France’s Nightmare Here

President Donald Trump is reminding Americans that if they don’t want the communist and Islamic insurrection destroying France right now to come to America, they had better vote Republican because Democrats encourage exactly the sort of violence and migration crises that France is experiencing.

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The president was speaking at a rally in Wichita, Kan., on Monday when he brought up the ongoing violence in France and why Americans should take heed — not only because it is tragic when a Western nation with that much history and influence is overrun with barbaric enemies, but because that could be our fate too.

"We're not going to let that happen to this country." President Trump points to the unrest in France during his campaign rally in Wichita, Kansas, warning supporters about what he sees as the stakes of the upcoming midterm elections. Trump claims migrants, jihadists and communists are responsible for the violence and destruction in France, while accusing European left-wing leaders of pursuing immigration policies that undermine Western values. The president draws a direct comparison to the United States, arguing that America must avoid what he describes as Europe's mistakes. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

Trump told the crowd, “If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what's happening in France, a once great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists who hate Christianity, and they hate, frankly, the Western civilization itself.”

BREAKING: A large group of young right-wing Frenchmen carrying red flags with crosses on them took to the streets of Rouen tonight to stop Antifa and migrants gangs from vandalizing the city and looting stores. Before the clash they chanted: “This is OUR home!” https://t.co/lLQTLjNrDO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

The Kansas crowd booed the mention of jihadis and Communists, but cheered as Trump concluded, “And as we're seeing in Europe, globalists — left-wing politicians have treasonously imported millions and millions of third world migrants, who are totally incompatible with the West, and they are incompatible with Western values. They despise everything about France, and they're destroying that country. And we're not gonna let that happen to this country.”

Related: Meet the Antifa Commie Who Burned Down Historic Limoges Town Hall

Never forget our summer of love and mostly peaceful protests in 2020, or how many U.S. cities have experienced violence and chaos from anti-ICE protesters or pro-Hamas protesters in the last few years. Antifa, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations have numerous plants right here in America. Only a few days ago, the FBI announced the arrest of an ISIS-tied individual who was plotting a mass casualty terrorist attack at the Mall of America. A Hamas member bragged about how much money he can fundraise from Americans and his network in New York.

Riots in France: Churches and Shops Being Attacked and Looted While Mosques Remain Untouched Reports from the ground indicate that rioters damaged churches, shops, and private property, while no attacks on mosques have been reported. https://t.co/R1DuX1wC0c — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) October 18, 2026

Millions of Americans were outraged when the Trump administration designated Antifa a terrorist organization, as it is. The same international entities like the Chinese Communist Party backing the looters in France are supporting rioters in America like the ones below.

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Absolute mayhem in the streets of Los Angeles as anti-ICE agitators smash the windows of federal vehicles and create chaos with zero repercussions. There is no leadership. Where is Gavin Newsom? Where is Karen Bass? Video credit: @royolone @royolnews @TrafficNewsLA https://t.co/4iiWRGIUwP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 1, 2026

Americans have a problem sometimes with being isolationist in the sense of believing it doesn’t matter much if Muslims take over other countries or if our former allies turn Communist. This is a dangerously shortsighted perspective. Think of how much terrorism we have to deal with both here and abroad because of the 50 Muslim nations there already are in the world, and then imagine most of Europe becoming Muslim also. Obviously, that would impact us for the worse. I’m not saying, of course, that we need to send troops to Europe, but insofar as we can exert our economic or political influence on Europe, including by withholding money from them, we should do so to protect our interests as much as theirs.