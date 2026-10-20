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Trump Warns Americans That the Midterm Election Could Bring France’s Nightmare Here

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 20, 2026 2:10 PM
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Trump Warns Americans That the Midterm Election Could Bring France’s Nightmare Here
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is reminding Americans that if they don’t want the communist and Islamic insurrection destroying France right now to come to America, they had better vote Republican because Democrats encourage exactly the sort of violence and migration crises that France is experiencing.

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The president was speaking at a rally in Wichita, Kan., on Monday when he brought up the ongoing violence in France and why Americans should take heed — not only because it is tragic when a Western nation with that much history and influence is overrun with barbaric enemies, but because that could be our fate too.

Trump told the crowd, “If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what's happening in France, a once great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists who hate Christianity, and they hate, frankly, the Western civilization itself.”

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The Kansas crowd booed the mention of jihadis and Communists, but cheered as Trump concluded, “And as we're seeing in Europe, globalists — left-wing politicians have treasonously imported millions and millions of third world migrants, who are totally incompatible with the West, and they are incompatible with Western values. They despise everything about France, and they're destroying that country. And we're not gonna let that happen to this country.”

Related: Meet the Antifa Commie Who Burned Down Historic Limoges Town Hall

Never forget our summer of love and mostly peaceful protests in 2020, or how many U.S. cities have experienced violence and chaos from anti-ICE protesters or pro-Hamas protesters in the last few years. Antifa, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations have numerous plants right here in America. Only a few days ago, the FBI announced the arrest of an ISIS-tied individual who was plotting a mass casualty terrorist attack at the Mall of America. A Hamas member bragged about how much money he can fundraise from Americans and his network in New York. 

Millions of Americans were outraged when the Trump administration designated Antifa a terrorist organization, as it is. The same international entities like the Chinese Communist Party backing the looters in France are supporting rioters in America like the ones below.

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Americans have a problem sometimes with being isolationist in the sense of believing it doesn’t matter much if Muslims take over other countries or if our former allies turn Communist. This is a dangerously shortsighted perspective. Think of how much terrorism we have to deal with both here and abroad because of the 50 Muslim nations there already are in the world, and then imagine most of Europe becoming Muslim also. Obviously, that would impact us for the worse. I’m not saying, of course, that we need to send troops to Europe, but insofar as we can exert our economic or political influence on Europe, including by withholding money from them, we should do so to protect our interests as much as theirs.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTIFA | COMMUNISM | DONALD TRUMP | FRANCE | TERRORISM | ISLAMIC JIHAD

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