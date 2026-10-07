Just Before October 7, FBI Thwarts ISIS-Tied Plot for Mall of America Mass Shooting

In case you are wondering what the so-called Palestinians and their many backers mean by “globalizing the intifada,” this is it.

🚨 U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen says the FBI has arrested and charged 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS at the Mall of America https://t.co/MyMZa6NMCo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

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On the anniversary of the deadly and devastating October 7 atrocities that Hamas committed against 1,200 Israelis, Americans once again received a lesson in the global reach of Islamic terror. Israel is surrounded and partially infiltrated by Muslims and Islamic nations. But Europe and America are rushing toward that same fate of continual attacks and cultural transformation if our leaders don’t start admitting that Islam explicitly commands jihad and that mass Muslim migration always brings terrorism with it.

Libs of TikTok shared the alleged mugshot of the terrorist. Some sources are reporting that he is Somali, but the federal government has not confirmed that.

BREAKING: Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud has been arrested in Minnesota after he allegedly planned to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America. He reportedly said he wanted to kiII at least 30 people, including non-muslims. https://t.co/da5dQBbHKT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2026

Related: Hamas, Palestinians Mark Oct. 7 by Celebrating and Attacking Israeli Shepherds

Attorney General Todd Blanche shared a screenshot from one of the ISIS videos that inspired Mohamud:

Thanks to the diligent work of @DMNnews, @FBI, @DOJNatSec, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, of Richfield, Minnesota, was arrested and charged for allegedly plotting to commit a mass casualty attack on behalf of ISIS at the Mall of America. Mohamud allegedly sent messages pledging his support to ISIS and propaganda videos to a confidential source—the photo below is a screenshot from one of the videos. These threats are taken extremely seriously and we’re grateful this attack was stopped in its tracks by federal law enforcement who work every day to keep our country safe. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) October 7, 2026

In the clip at the start of this article, U.S. Attorney Rosen — who is Jewish — stated, “The FBI yesterday arrested, and today we have charged, an individual who was planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS at the Mall of America later this month. A complaint was filed this morning here in Federal District Court.”

The culprit, as stated above, is Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, who acquired “an AK-47 assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, including attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.” From the amount of ammunition, it is obvious he was definitely planning a mass casualty attack.

Rosen, in fact, noted that Mohamud already admitted to aiming for a mass casualty event. “[H]is intention [was] to kill — in his words — maybe 30 to 60 people.” The ISIS mass executions really were his inspiration. “Today's charges demonstrate that the threat of terrorism and support of ISIS and other foreign terrorist organizations is active and continuing,” Rosen warned. We actually don’t know whether Mohamud was an immigrant or born in America, but he is such an enthusiastically fundamentalist Muslim that he couldn’t wait to slaughter dozens of strangers. For a Muslim, Islam is the ultimate political state with ever-shifting borders.

As an interesting historical fact, today, besides being the anniversary of the October 7 atrocities in Israel, is the anniversary of the 1571 victory of the Christian fleet led by Don Juan of Austria near Lepanto over the powerful navy of the Muslim Ottoman Turks. The Christians attributed this victory, which saved Europe from Muslim domination, to their invoking the aid of Christ and His mother through the biblically inspired prayer, the Rosary.

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Lepanto reminds us that the horrors of Palestinian terrorism are part of about 1,400 years of Islamic conquest and terrorism. That is what modern America and Europe forgot when they welcomed in huge numbers of Muslim migrants. Why are there so many recent Islamic terrorist attacks and attempted attacks? Because the West forgot the lessons of history.

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