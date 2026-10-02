Hamas Member Raised Millions From U.S. Donors, Bragged About New York Network

A member of genocidal terror group Hamas raised money here as “charity” for the group and bragged to one of his accomplices that he has a network of friends in New York who are technically Americans but in total sympathy with terrorists.

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Saleem Alzaq is a Gaza-based Hamas jihadi who helped operate a network of fake charities that funneled up to millions of dollars from donors, including Americans, back to terrorists in Gaza. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the arrests and charges on October 2, promising to “eradicate terrorism.”

.@TheJusticeDept just announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Saleem Alzaq, as well as the arrests of six others, for their alleged involvement in paying, soliciting, and collecting funds for Hamas — DISMANTLING this terror finance network operating from the U.S. that allegedly created fake charities to raise money and then funneled those funds to Hamas to support brutal terrorist attacks. These charges and arrests span multiple jurisdictions and reflect the great work of @SDNYnews, @USAO_MDFL, and @EDLAnews. Under @POTUS Trump’s leadership, the Department will continue working with our law enforcement and international partners, using every tool at our disposal to eradicate terrorism and deliver justice for victims and their families. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) October 2, 2026

One of the accomplices reportedly referred to the previous Hamas-funding scam through the Holy Land Foundation.

Read Also: Shocker: FlyDubai Terrorist Hijacker Was a ‘Free Palestine’ Activist

The Times of Israel viewed court filings related to the case and particularly messages involving two of the accomplices, Abdel Adhami and Omar Adhami. The New York Police Department has so far uncovered over $2 million sent back to Gaza, starting the very week after Hamas committed the October 7 atrocities in 2023, to the enthusiastic applause of Palestinians. That means Abdel Adhami began his very successful fundraising campaign for Hamas immediately after Hamas committed the worst single day of slaughter for Jews since the Holocaust. Westerners are embarrassingly and dangerously gullible.

Adhami and Alzaq often used the code words “bread” or “bread people” when discussing terrorists and terrorism. “By God, every time I see one of the bread people do something, I would wish I was there with him. I ask God almighty that I be one of those who make jihad with their money,” Adhami enthused. He added proudly, “The one who wages jihad with money is also considered a jihadist.”

Adhami hearkened back to the mass-murdering seventh-century warlord Mohammed when telling his brother, Omar, “The prophet said, ‘He who equips a fighter is as if he has taken part in the fighting himself.’” Adhami instructed his brother, “When you want to send something, you tell him, ‘This amount for the bread,’ and he will understand. Don’t mention anything by its name on WhatsApp and use the word ‘bread’ instead.”

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I wonder how many people fell for the lie about buying bread for starving children in Gaza.

[Times of Israel:] Adhami used PayPal to send more than $83,000 abroad to three recipients… His brother allegedly sent more than $6,000 to Alzaq and his associates… Alzaq also contacted an NYPD undercover agent in November 2025 to ask for donations to Gaza. Alzaq told the agent that he had “friends” in New York, Ohio and “all over the United States.” … The schemes were all allegedly international efforts using crowdfunding platforms, encrypted messaging, social media and cryptocurrency.

Makes you feel warm about all the supposed Palestinian refugees we welcomed to America and all the money we sent to Gaza, doesn’t it? Alzaq boasted, “Let me see my friends in New York, and they are all from Palestine. They are American, all of them. They are young people and they send me all the time. They never fall short with us, they fund us.” Of course, by Palestine he really means the nation of Israel, but the Arab recolonizers have invented the convenient fiction of a Palestinian nation to justify seizing Israel back from the rightful native owners, the Jews. Take note of the fact that Alzaq clarifies his supporters are Americans, evidently meaning they are citizens. And yet they have no loyalty to American principles.

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It is true that many leftists in New York City are delusional about Islam, but part of the reason for the Zohran Mamdani takeover is that the demographics in New York have changed radically with a huge influx of Muslims in recent years. Some data analysts believe there are even more Muslims than Jews or Irish- and Italian-Americans in New York City now. The picture at the top of this article is from Brooklyn. America is the great melting pot, but the Muslim religion is explicitly antithetical to religious freedom, equality under the law, ethnic harmony, and so many of the other principles that Americans value.

To be a devout Muslim, one has to believe in killing the infidels — or at bare minimum treating them as second-class citizens. And Alzaq’s network was certainly proud of gulling American infidels to fund jihad.

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