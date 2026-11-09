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Vehicle Ramming Marks Second Attack at White House in Days

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 09, 2026 11:50 AM
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Vehicle Ramming Marks Second Attack at White House in Days
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey Jr.

An individual reportedly used his vehicle as a weapon before fighting Secret Service agents and National Guardsmen near the White House, marking the second potentially deadly attack there within five days.

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The video below allegedly shows Secret Service agents (USSS) and Guardsmen restraining the violent individual.

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff said she obtained a statement from USSS about the incident. Apparently, two different individuals who tried to breach barricades. “The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest,” USSS stated. “MPD’s [Metropolitan Police Department] Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution. Around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. That individual was also quickly placed under arrest.”

Hoff said that she was inside the White House when the lockdown occurred because of the vehicle ramming.

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This vehicular assault comes only a few days after an illegal alien showed up near the White House claiming he needed to assassinate President Donald Trump. Secret Service agents noticed a driver acting very oddly in a vehicle on Constitution Ave. last Thursday night. When agents confronted the suspect, he told them voices in his head had urgedhim to go to Washington, D.C., and assassinate the president.

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Agents found an AR-15-style rifle, a MAC-10, a Glock 43X, and ammunition inside the vehicle, which was stolen. They subsequently identified the suspect as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, an illegal alien whom the Biden administration previously released into the country.

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What Donald Trump should be learning right now is that he cannot possibly make any compromises with the American left, which hates America, wants to destroy our republic, and wants him dead. And yet he is already talking about possibly doing a mass amnesty deal, which would undo the work he has done so far with deportations, affirm the caravans already heading toward the United States post-election, and possibly solidify Democrats’ unbreakable voting gains permanently.

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Please, Mr. President, on behalf of the Americans who still love this country, who relied on you to deport millions of foreign criminals, who need the jobs and houses those aliens took, and who deserve a fair election system, don’t cave on amnesty or anything else. We need to fight Democrats every inch of the way, not give them exactly what they want. Ronald Reagan learned the hard way by making an amnesty deal with the Democrats, and this new deal would be even more dangerous. Giving Dems amnesty would mean surrendering our great nation.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | WHITE HOUSE

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