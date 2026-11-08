Judge Takes Off Jihadist’s Ankle Monitor So He Can Focus on Romance and a New School Job

A judge has taken the ankle monitor off an individual indicted for activities aligned with Hamas and for putting university employees’ families on a hit list. The judge decided that the ankle monitor interfered too much with the Jew-hating, would-be jihadi’s romantic life, Islamic prayer practices, and new job at a Milwaukee kids’ school.

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The fact that a school (Islamic or not) is even allowed to hire someone who has an ankle monitor for fantasizing about committing Hamas-style massacres in America is absolutely insane. Reportedly, the judge cared more about Ahmet Kerem Körkaya's sex life and facility in performing prayers to his demon-god than about the possibility that he could actually carry out one of his multiple threats. We have no idea if Körkaya actually decided to be peaceful now, and since he doesn’t seem to be suffering any long-term consequences for his actions, why should he be?

The Daily Wire reported that the “Michigan 8” include ringleader Körkaya, who “engaged in a coordinated campaign of violent, criminal acts seeking to pressure University of Michigan leaders and other businesses in the Eastern District of Michigan to cut off all ties with Israel.”

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RAIR Foundation USA reported on November 6 about the update in Körkaya’s case. Apparently he tried to obtain the address for the university regent because he had put the regent’s family on his “hit list.” One of his co-conspirators suggested burning down another target’s house. The group also used Hamas symbols and made calls for genocidal war against Jews, such as “intifada,” when putting graffiti on properties.

Federal prosecutors allege that following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel that killed over 1,200 people, Körkaya and other activists became involved in organizing what they described as “autonomous actions” against individuals they believed were connected to or were supportive of Israel... In a brief for Körkaya’s detention hearing, prosecutors stated that Körkaya embraced Hamas symbolism and propaganda to such an extent that investigators recovered from his electronic devices videos described as Hamas propaganda material depicting militants using inverted red triangles to designate targets before killing them. Federal prosecutors charge that Körkaya and several co-defendants also exchanged and possessed videos showing Hamas attacks and killings, arguing that the imagery later resurfaced in vandalism campaigns directed at individuals and institutions targeted by the group… ‘Körkaya allegedly wrote that he intended to become “the dirtiest f*cking doctor ever” and claimed he would like to become a target’s physician in order to “poison her ass slowly.”’

The Feds wouldn’t stop tracking his cellphone or using the ankle monitor because Körkaya had previously used methods to jam police surveillance during his crimes. But Obama-appointed Judge Judith Levy of the Eastern District of Michigan decided this was too cruel, according to RAIR.

Körkaya’s attorneys asserted that the monitor “hinders his religious, spousal, and social engagements” and he “has been unable to go on his honeymoon or go on evening outings with his spouse after being newly married in May 2026 because of the curfew and other bond conditions, including the confiscation of his United States passport.” An Islamic school hired him as a teacher and soccer coach, and the Muslims there don’t see any reason he should be in legal trouble. Körkaya is a dual citizen of Turkey and the US, which sponsors Hamas terrorists.

From The Daily Wire:

[U.S. Attorney Jerome] Gorgon argued that Körkaya poses a broader threat to the community, highlighting texts where Körkaya said his true nature was “bombing,” and that he is “going so militant” because he “hate[s] it here.” Körkaya’s phone records also revealed that his to-do list included “F*cking up UMich Campus” and “Ahmet’s Special Surprise.” The government also alleged Körkaya planned to build a new Weather Underground terrorist organization in the United States.

But the judge was too eager to demonstrate open-mindedness to a misunderstood Islamic jihadist.

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