Attorney Tells L.A. Mayor-Elect to Read the Constitution After She Defends Violent Riot

The new mayor-elect of Los Angeles, socialist Nithya Raman, is already defending violent and illegal behavior against federal immigration officers. A U.S. assistant attorney exposed her pathetic ignorance and disgusting lies in a sharp rebuke: “I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you’d like to study up.”

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, happens to be the son of immigrants, but they came into America the right way, compliant with our laws. Many legal immigrants are particularly bitter about mass illegal migration, and rightly so, because they spent years struggling to get permission to come here and support themselves while illegal aliens do everything wrong and yet often receive loads of freebies, media sympathy, and political protection in return. Essayli told Raman frankly that not only is she dishonest, but she has absolutely no authority to interfere with federal operations and she needs to learn she can’t overreach her authority.

Here is Raman’s account:

I'm appalled by what took place last night at White Memorial hospital in Boyle Heights, where ICE agents were obstructing emergency room entry and detained two US citizens. I condemn these reckless actions by the Trump administration. — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) November 8, 2026

The greatest irony is that in this case, it was actually Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) risking themselves in order to obtain medical help for an illegal alien, meaning that Raman is supporting the people who were trying to prevent treatment from proceeding for an alien. Both she and the protesters are unspeakably stupid. Unfortunately, they are also dangerous.

Essayli sarcastically responded, “I know you're new to this, but facts matter. ICE was there to get medical treatment for a detainee who requested to see a doctor. I assume you support federal agents providing medical care to illegal immigrants in custody?” Leftists always assume that ICE is evil and never stop to consider that federal agents often put themselves to great inconvenience or risk to save the lives of foreign criminals.

Essayli continued, “These agitators created a dangerous situation for the public and law enforcement. Law enforcement will never back down to thugs, so efforts to intimidate ICE will fail. They called for backup, controlled the scene, and arrested two individuals who assaulted federal agents.”

18 U.S. Code § 111 penalizes anyone who “assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” immigration officers. Those convicted under this law could face up to decades in prison.

Raman is a councilwoman who is becoming mayor, but she hasn’t bothered to learn the laws because ideology comes first for her. “As a public official, you should know the applicable laws,” Essayli rebuked her. “Agents are enforcing federal immigration laws passed by Congress. As mayor, you have no say in federal affairs. It's called the Supremacy Clause. I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you'd like to study up.”

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After that jab, he ended angrily, “When you talk about immigrants, please distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. I'm the son of legal immigrants. Our family followed the law, was welcomed with open arms, and is proud to be law-abiding Americans. The two are not the same.”

The Democrats don’t care about justice. They care about importing as many America-hating barbarians as possible to make sure they will win every future election.