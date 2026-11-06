Dan Bongino Gives Chilling Warning About Abdul El-Sayed

On Wednesday, I called Abdul El-Sayed's victory the hardest result of the midterms, and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino just made the case for why that's true.

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Bongino took to his radio show after the election to sound the alarm that Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) is a national security threat. The next day, he carried that warning to Fox News and asked why Democrats keep brushing aside El-Sayed's troubling associations. Coming from a man who spent his career inside the federal security apparatus, that warning should rattle every American.

"Folks, we have a national security threat in the United States Senate," Bongino said on The Dan Bongino Show. "If you voted for this guy to teach the Republicans a lesson, you're about to get a lesson, and good and hard."

Bongino then played audio from El-Sayed's election night victory speech.

"My name is Abdurrahman Muhammad El-Sayed, and I am so proud and honored to stand here as your Senator-elect from the great state of Michigan," El-Sayed says. "So Mike [Rogers], enjoy your retirement. JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in January. Donald, look, I know, you struggled with my name, so after JD swears me in January, you can just go on and call me Senator."

Bongino was not amused.

"What a classless piece of human waste this guy is," Bongino said. "The guy is a freaking national security threat. His family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood are beyond disturbing. I'm concerned, and you should be, too. I didn't spend decades in the government, you know, trying to protect both Democrats and Republicans, to have a guy like this getting classified national security briefings. Sorry, you're not teaching anyone a lesson with this guy."

Michigan just elected a national security THREAT to the Senate… just listen to how Abdul El-Sayed began his “victory speech” 😱🚨 “I’m concerned, and you should be, too!” — @dbongino https://t.co/5WJ8paRD74 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 4, 2026

The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist terrorist organization founded in Egypt, the country El-Sayed's family comes from. El-Sayed likes to play the islamophobia card whenever this is brought up, but his faith is beside the point. The concern comes from the disturbing connections to the group and the fact that El-Sayed has never been willing to condemn it. A man in that position will soon sit in a chamber that gets access to some of the most sensitive intelligence this country has, and that should scare you.

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On Thursday, Bongino joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle. He drew a line between the left's socialist economic pitch and its willingness to shrug off serious security concerns about El-Sayed.

"You know, I get and understand — I don't believe in it, obviously — but why people would fall for the socialism hoax," Bongino told Ingraham. "You know, great! Free stuff! I mean, you hear 'free stuff,' and it just, it sounds good, right? Free healthcare, the government's going to run it, you don't have to do anything, wow, this is all good, we're going to tax the rich, we don't have to pay for anything. I get why people get suckered by that over and over again, and then, like, the Gulags happen later."

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Then he turned to Michigan's new senator.

"What I don't get is a national security threat, like I believe this guy to be, given his prior associations and his family associations and the people he pals around with," he continued. "I don't get why they don't understand that. Did we not properly explain, like, who the Muslim Brotherhood is? This is a known terror group that would kill the infidel, i.e., you, in a minute. I mean, this is not like some fringe group of terrorists, like a couple local yokels who got together in a bar. This is a known terror group for decades. And this guy has very questionable allegiances to them. And how did this guy get through? I don't understand."

Bongino UNLOADS on El-Sayed: national security threat "Did we not properly explain who the Muslim Brotherhood is? This is a known TERROR GROUP that would KILL the infidel, i.e., YOU, in a minute." "This guy has very questionable allegiances to them." Michigan, you screwed up. https://t.co/sRSVCoKTkP — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 6, 2026

Voters had every warning in front of them, and the Democrat Party made sure they tuned it out. El-Sayed defeated former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who was making his second run for the Senate with support from pro-Israel groups like AIPAC and from Elon Musk's America PAC. When Rogers and President Donald Trump raised the alarm in the closing weeks of the race, the left falsely smeared their message as "Islamophobia." That label worked exactly as intended. It shut down a legitimate debate about national security before voters could have it.

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And El-Sayed is gloating about it.

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