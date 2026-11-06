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Dems Already Planning to Trample Second Amendment, Steal Jobs for Migrants

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 06, 2026 10:12 AM
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Dems Already Planning to Trample Second Amendment, Steal Jobs for Migrants
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Americans foolishly voted the Democrats in because Republicans failed to deliver affordability. Immediately, all the Democrats could talk about was revenge lawfare against Republicans, restricting constitutional rights, and bringing back all the illegal aliens who took housing and jobs from us.

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Democrats know what Founding Father George Mason warned so long ago — that it is easier to impose political tyranny on an unarmed population.

One of the main reasons Republicans won the 2024 election was immigration. Americans were tired of the illegal alien crime wave, the shortage and price of housing, and all net job gains going to immigrants. That’s exactly what Democrats want to bring back.

Haitian temporary protected status was supposed to be for an earthquake 16 years ago, so the Trump administration ended it. Dems who want to pay workers less say Haitians are necessary for our medical system (though they’re less than one percent of healthcare workers), but Feds recently busted a major Haitian fake nursing diploma ring. Meanwhile, all the businessmen who want to give workers low pay, few benefits, and lousy conditions are begging Democrats to pass amnesty. The American Business Immigration Coalition wants amnesty for up to 22 million illegal aliens. You think the job market is bad now?

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And of course, Democrats bring in illegal aliens precisely to change the demographics and voting base of red states. There were nearly three million new voter registrations in Texas under the Biden administration, with no citizenship proof required, and behold, Texas abruptly switched blue by about a million votes. We know at least a few noncitizens were able to vote in Texas:

I wrote Thursday about the executive overseeing election machines for 90 Texas counties who previously left his election administration office in Tarrant County after allegations of fraud in 2020. Heider Garcia also became persona non grata in the Philippines over a decade ago when he was working for Smartmatic, and officials accused him and the machines of fraud.

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Related: Why Is a Man Accused of Fraud in Two Countries Helping Run Election Machines?

The Trump administration has already confirmed that the machines are highly vulnerable to manipulation from foreign and domestic actors. The Iranian regime promised Election Day cyberattacks, and Communist China manufactures the machines’ parts.

Democrats have been thriving on fraud, foreign labor exploitation, anti-patriotism, and corruption since the 19th century. Tragically, it’s working out for them because too many Americans don’t know history.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS

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