Dems Already Planning to Trample Second Amendment, Steal Jobs for Migrants

Americans foolishly voted the Democrats in because Republicans failed to deliver affordability. Immediately, all the Democrats could talk about was revenge lawfare against Republicans, restricting constitutional rights, and bringing back all the illegal aliens who took housing and jobs from us.

Advertisement

Democrats know what Founding Father George Mason warned so long ago — that it is easier to impose political tyranny on an unarmed population.

🚨 BREAKING: Incoming House Judiciary Chair Jamie Raskin promised in an interview that UNIVERSAL GUN REGISTRATION would be one of the Democrats’ top priorities in the upcoming Congress. It’s barely been 36 hours. They aren’t waiting. They’re coming after your guns. https://t.co/W8N9iERM6n — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) November 5, 2026

One of the main reasons Republicans won the 2024 election was immigration. Americans were tired of the illegal alien crime wave, the shortage and price of housing, and all net job gains going to immigrants. That’s exactly what Democrats want to bring back.

The fight to protect our Haitian neighbors and pass my bill extending TPS for Haiti will gain even more momentum with a Democratic majority in Congress. I’ve stood by our Haitian community and now look forward to working with my new colleagues to get this done. — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) November 5, 2026

Haitian temporary protected status was supposed to be for an earthquake 16 years ago, so the Trump administration ended it. Dems who want to pay workers less say Haitians are necessary for our medical system (though they’re less than one percent of healthcare workers), but Feds recently busted a major Haitian fake nursing diploma ring. Meanwhile, all the businessmen who want to give workers low pay, few benefits, and lousy conditions are begging Democrats to pass amnesty. The American Business Immigration Coalition wants amnesty for up to 22 million illegal aliens. You think the job market is bad now?

Business Interests Start Demanding Mass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens After Democrats Sweep Midterms https://t.co/x1v5hxsWtV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 5, 2026

And of course, Democrats bring in illegal aliens precisely to change the demographics and voting base of red states. There were nearly three million new voter registrations in Texas under the Biden administration, with no citizenship proof required, and behold, Texas abruptly switched blue by about a million votes. We know at least a few noncitizens were able to vote in Texas:

🚨BREAKING🚨 We obtained a Tarrant County Texas election judge’s affidavit alleging a noncitizen voted. She reportedly said she registered at Mount Olive Baptist Church. The county confirmed a referral to its Election Integrity Task Force. How widespread is this? Follow: @Carlos__Turcios @DallasExpress — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) November 3, 2026

I wrote Thursday about the executive overseeing election machines for 90 Texas counties who previously left his election administration office in Tarrant County after allegations of fraud in 2020. Heider Garcia also became persona non grata in the Philippines over a decade ago when he was working for Smartmatic, and officials accused him and the machines of fraud.

Advertisement

Related: Why Is a Man Accused of Fraud in Two Countries Helping Run Election Machines?

The Trump administration has already confirmed that the machines are highly vulnerable to manipulation from foreign and domestic actors. The Iranian regime promised Election Day cyberattacks, and Communist China manufactures the machines’ parts.

Democrats have been thriving on fraud, foreign labor exploitation, anti-patriotism, and corruption since the 19th century. Tragically, it’s working out for them because too many Americans don’t know history.