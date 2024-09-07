Americans Lose Jobs as Net Gains All for Migrants

Native-born Americans have lost more jobs than migrants have gained over the past year. That’s Bidenomics!

Donald Trump has been viciously attacked (but what else is new?) for claiming 100% of new jobs under Joe Biden have gone to immigrants, including illegal migrants. It turns out that, as usual, Trump was on to something the media doesn’t want you to know; namely, that native-born U.S. workers’ jobs have dropped more than migrants’ jobs have grown. The numbers might shock you.

Economist E.J. Antoni posted on X(Twitter), “Aug jobs report shows more pain for native-born Americans, who've lost more than 1.3 million jobs over the last year, while foreign-born workers have gained over 1.2 million jobs - the American worker has been left behind in this 'recovery'.”

Aug jobs report shows more pain for native-born Americans, who've lost more than 1.3 million jobs over the last year, while foreign-born workers have gained over 1.2 million jobs - the American worker has been left behind in this "recovery"... pic.twitter.com/0BeRP9Bpz1 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 6, 2024

Show host Charlie Kirk expanded on the numbers illustrating the Biden-Harris administration’s failure, referring to Trump’s controversial claim. “Remember when the press lost its collectivist mind when Trump said very accurately that over 100% of job gains under Biden were for illegals and other foreigners? Well 635k of job gains were foreign-born in August while 1,325,000 native-born Americans LOST their job. Not a typo.”

Kirk did note the fact that “We typically post a job loss in August due to seasonal labor, but this is still a huge number compared to past years.” He added a stunning assertion, “Here's the key: Since pre-Covid, all the NET job gains—4.4 million!!—have gone to foreign-born workers while jobs among native-born Americans have fallen 833k over that same time.” He included a chart in his post and cited Antoni on the numbers. Yet another jobs-related scandal for the Biden-Harris administration.

Remember when the press lost its collectivist mind when Trump said very accurately that over 100% of job gains under Biden were for illegals and other foreigners? Well 635k of job gains were foreign-born in August while 1,325,000 native-born Americans LOST their job.… https://t.co/4qzflLwpEO pic.twitter.com/eQzQBOuK2O — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2024

It is unfortunately true, as Kirk then added, that “Mass immigration incentivizes businesses to hire cheap, near slave labor at rock bottom prices, and disincentivizes paying living wages to native-born workers. This is an absolute TRAVESTY. Enough!!”

Democrats have amply proven they could care less how much their policies hurt American citizens. They see illegal aliens as an endless source of cheap labor and free votes, and all consequences be d*mned. If Kamala Harris — even more radical than Joe Biden — wins the presidency this November, the jobs crisis will go from worse to worst.