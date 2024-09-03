‘Communism’: Grocery Chain Owner Bashes Kamala’s Price Controls

Kamunism would be a disaster for America, and if you thought the Biden-Harris economy is awful, look at what could happen if Kamala wins this year’s election and enacts her price control plan.

Advertisement

Ohio Rep. Michael Rulli (R) last week bashed the “most reckless rhetoric” he’s “ever seen of a presidential candidate,” namely VP Kamala Harris, according to Fox Business. Besides being a lawmaker, Rulli is still involved in running the family business, namely the Rulli Bros. Market, which his family founded in Ohio back in 1917. Democrats’ idea to stop supposed “price gouging” with price controls would be a disaster not just for businesses but also for consumers.

On “The Evening Edit,” Fox’s Tammy Bruce highlighted the “Green New Deal” and price controls as damaging, socialist Harris policies. Rulli agreed the latter proposed policy “shows the incompetence of the opposition party. They’re looking for this magic bullet to fix everything.” And, of course, Harris is part of the administration that created this economic crisis to begin with.

Related: Fact-Check: Kamala’s Embarrassing Inflation Lies

Rulli continued:

If they do this, say Procter and Gamble is producing a bottle of Tide and they're selling it for $4.99 and the Harris administration says you have to have a price freeze for the next four years. As soon as oil goes up, labor goes up, insurance goes up, transportation goes up, all the different things that are [regulated] … fees, all the different licenses that it takes to run a company. As soon as all of that starts going up, and that product now is over $6 to manufacture, they simply will not manufacture [it].

Advertisement

Bruce chimed in, “No business can sell at a loss.” Democrats always act as if they neither know nor care to know the most basic principles of business.

Rulli explained, “If you’re a blue-collar Joe-Bag-of-Donuts … you are going to have 38[,000] to 42,000 items to choose from, and what she’s [Kamala] going to do, she’s going to turn this into Cuba, [and] Venezuela where you’re going to be down to 5,000 SKUs [stock keeping units] … you’re not going to have the products that you’re used to, and if you’re working a nine-to-five [job] … don’t you want to get what you want?”

Bruce played a clip of Harris’s presidential opponent Donald Trump accusing the Biden-Harris administration of an “economic reign of terror” with “one financial atrocity after another.” Trump vowed to “Make America Affordable Again.” Rulli praised Trump, “What better way for a businessman to lead the way? … I’m praying that we win” the election in November.

Kamala's price control scheme will destroy the agriculture and grocery business, make prices skyrocket for consumers.



Soviet-style price controls have NEVER worked. pic.twitter.com/22GLEyBYJ8 — Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

Fox Business reported that Rulli had predicted Harris’s policies would “hurt the regular working family and their standard of living.” The congressman also appeared on “America Reports” where he emphasized, “I interpret it as 'Kamala-ism'. It is communism.” And the thing needed by American families already shelling out $11,400 or more extra for necessities every year under Democrat rule is more Communism.