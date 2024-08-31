Fact-Check: Kamala’s Embarrassing Inflation Lies

VP Kamala Harris lied in her CNN promotional — I mean, interview. I know you’re stunned. As usual, Kamala was being deceptive about inflation and the economy.

Kamala proudly told CNN “we have inflation at under 3%.” Of course, inflation on some items went much higher, well into double digits, but the fact remains that this isn’t a “recovery”; Trump had inflation down to 1.4% when he left office.

“Hundreds of people a day were dying because of COVID. The economy had crashed,” Harris exclaimed, as usual citing exaggerated Covid numbers. “In large part, all of that because of mismanagement by Donald Trump of that crisis. When we came in, our highest priority was to do what we could to rescue America. And today, we know that we have inflation at under 3%. A lot of our policies have led to the reality that America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world.” What a load of rubbish.

Those of us living in reality know perfectly well that the Biden-Harris administration is an utter catastrophe on the economy. We know how much more we have to pay at the grocery store and the gas pump. We know our budget gets tighter and tighter, and some of us had to pick up extra jobs. Rent increases and an expensive housing markets hit families hard. As of May, price inflation was up almost 20% since Biden took office.

Families under Biden-Harris have to spend $11,400 extra annually for necessities, about 20% of the average U.S. annual salary, as of July. Our everyday lives fact-check Kamala Harris’s lies.

But, that said, some simple stats research can also fact-check Kamala’s inflation brag on CNN. Radio host Clay Travis undercut Harris’s assertions in a few words: “Inflation was 1.4% when Kamala and Biden came into office. It went up to 9.1% with their economic policies. Kamala is now bragging about bringing inflation down to double what it was when she took office. Insane that there’s no follow-up here.” That’s CNN for you. Always the sewer standard of journalism.

Inflation was 1.4% when Kamala and Biden came into office. It went up to 9.1% with their economic policies. Kamala is now bragging about bringing inflation down to double what it was when she took office. Insane that there’s no follow up here. pic.twitter.com/y39wTWmlns — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 30, 2024

Even leftist Snopes, usually so adept at avoiding the truth, fact-checked Joe Biden when he made a similar claim to Harris’s assertion during the CNN interview. Biden had claimed inflation was 9% when he took office. That’s the exact opposite of the truth, as Snopes admitted: “Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. It reached 9.1% nearly a year and a half into his presidency.” You know it’s bad when Snopes is rating a Democrat politician’s claim false.

And, of course, despite all the massaging and manipulation of numbers that enabled Kamala to claim inflation is “under 3%”, a look at some basic necessities shows how deceptive that is. Donald Trump recently shared a chart showing that, since Kamala and Joe took office, gasoline prices are up 51%, electricity is up 32%, airfare +23%, and groceries +22%. Furthermore, rent increased by 22%, eggs by 47%, and car insurance by 54%.

Kamala’s inflation brag proves nothing except that she’s a liar who couldn’t care less about hardworking Americans.