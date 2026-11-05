Why Is a Man Accused of Fraud in Two Countries Helping Run Election Machines?

Meet Heider Garcia, a former election official and Smartmatic engineer accused of fraud in two countries. He is still a top executive at a company that provides election machines for Americans.

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Whether fraud significantly impacted results in Texas or any other state, I do not know. Election integrity advocate Lara Logan, who highlighted Garcia, has been speaking with analysts who believe it did. But we only know two things for certain right now. First, the Trump administration has released a good deal of evidence that election machines are vulnerable and susceptible to hacks and manipulation from malicious actors, both foreign and domestic. Second, I don’t think we should trust a company that hires someone accused multiple times over of illicit activities related to elections. That should be true regardless of whether fraud actually occurred in 2026.

Last year, Garcia resigned as elections chief for Dallas County. He went right to work for Hart InterCivic, which The Texas Tribune said runs the voting systems for 90 counties in Texas. The outlet lauded him for supposedly fighting “misinformation” about elections. For good measure, the outlet accused President Donald Trump and others of racism for suggesting that Garcia had been corrupt in his administration of elections in Tarrant County, where he ran elections until he went to Dallas in 2023. The heavily Republican county turned blue in one election cycle after he took over.

Hart InterCivic brags about its regional offices from California to Texas to Hawaii to Michigan to Idaho to New Jersey. “Security is not a feature set. It is a mindset that must be embraced at every level of an organization,” it claims. Yet it made a man beset by election scandals a vice president of customer success.

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It turns out that long before Tarrant County, there was another controversial election far away with Garcia at the center. Tagalog Lang has video to back up the following report:

At a fraud inquiry in the Philippines on May 20, 2010, Heider Garcia of Smartmatic was questioned on what he called “unforeseen” occurrences during the election process, with Philippine official Teodoro Locsin Jr. sharply rebuking Garcia. Smartmatic executive Heider Garcia explained the time and date of the machines were set in their default settings, which resulted in the transmission of the voting results on a date earlier than May 10.

But in the United States, Garcia had no trouble finding work either with private or public employers.

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The Fort Worth Star-Telegram explained that Garcia was an elections administrator in Placer County, Calif., before coming to Texas in 2018. He had to resign from Tarrant County under scrutiny from Republican-aligned County Judge Tim O’Hare, but still continued to work as an election official in Texas until his VP job. Apparently the Tarrant County controversy stemmed from failures or irregularities in new voting machines, the implementation of which Garcia had overseen. Oh, and Garcia also helped the U.S. Election Assistance Commission with election administration, working at the national level, according to The Texas Tribune.

And he continues to be involved in elections through his executive job at a company provides voting machines for numerous counties. That seems somewhat sketchy.