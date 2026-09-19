Feds Bust Haitian Fake Nursing Diploma Ring

As Democrats continue to rant that Haitian nationals are necessary to keep our medical system running, federal authorities have busted a ring guilty of providing many Haitians fake nursing diplomas. In fact, it appears anyone who walked in with the right amount of money could walk out with a diploma.

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Isaac Bledsoe, a federal special agent in charge of the Inspector General’s Miami office at Health and Human Services, told the news program Full Measure, “So believe it or not, we had an individual whose family member had reached out to them, asked if they could borrow somewhere around $16,000, that if they had the money, there's a school in South Florida that will give them a nursing diploma.”

A federal sting exposed a shocking scheme: 15,000 fake nurses buying diplomas sold for as little as $16,000 – no clinical training required. Watch Full Measure this Sunday:https://t.co/0ZRDx6vZaK https://t.co/na9NrOwH7L — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 17, 2026

Bledsoe continued, “So we started off with an undercover immediately, where we had an undercover reach out to one of these schools in South Florida, put themselves out as an individual who has no healthcare background but looking to buy, wants to be a nurse, looking to buy a nursing diploma and ‘what can they do?’”

There is video of an undercover agent speaking with Geralda Adrien, who wanted to know just how quickly he hoped to get the fake degree. “Because if you’re ready to go now, I have a way of getting you tested in a school in New York. It is the easiest state for processing. You don’t have to go to New York, you can test here [in Florida] but you just get processed through the board of New York,” Adrien said. Accredited Florida nursing schools conspired with the fraudsters to issue false transcripts and degrees, according to Just the News.

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Insider Wire reported that the Department of Justice is now involved in charging the fraudsters, but the DOJ does not appear to have confirmed this yet.

#BREAKING: DOJ busts $250M fake nursing diploma ring run through Haitian immigrant networks. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 19, 2026

The U.S. government granted Haitians temporary protected status (TPS) in 2010 because of an earthquake (see Legal Information Institute), an isolated event which obviously ended more than a decade ago and can no longer be considered justification for the TPS. And in case you are afraid that our medical system will somehow collapse without Haitian TPS holders, Haitians make up less than one percent — specifically, 0.6% — of healthcare workers, according to Massachusetts Daily News. The only reason Democrats are throwing a fit about the Trump administration ending TPS for Haiti is because Democrats are assiduously trying to change the demographics of America to work in their favor.

But even that minor percentage of healthcare workers who are Haitian are now suspect because of this fraud scheme. About 18% of healthcare workers in the United States are immigrants, both legal and illegal, and it seems at least some of them lied blatantly about their qualifications.

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