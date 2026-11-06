The Palace Coup Against Pete Hegseth Has Begun

Over the last couple of days, something has been going on behind the scenes that I have a bad feeling about. Immediately after our midterm loss, voices started leaking to the press about how Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, of all people, was to blame for the results. Why? Because of the Iran War, which, with the authority given to him, was brilliantly handled in its pre-MOU phase.

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I’m no investigator, but here are the facts as I understand them:

In late February 2026, President Trump authorized military strikes against Iran. Hegseth strongly favored these strikes. Vice President Vance opposed them. In early April 2026, Trump initiated a ceasefire with Iran, largely thought to be at the prodding of Vance. Vance, along with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, began negotiations with Iran through intermediaries in Pakistan. In June 2026, Vance announced a Memorandum of Understanding, which allegedly cemented the ceasefire in place. Literally as he was announcing it, Iranians were already breaking it. The low-level back-and-forth conflict dragged on until the midterms, and its irresolution is cited as a reason for our electoral loss. Vance immediately blamed the Iran War for the midterm loss, even though it remains unresolved solely due to his push for negotiations over victory.

Ok, now here is where things take a darker turn.

Vance has been messaging on his own since Tuesday and has claimed that the GOP needs to end the war in Iran, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and "change our relationship with Israel." Vance claimed in the post that a conveniently unnamed “pollster” laid these tasks out. Soon thereafter, a “Trump administration official,” again unnamed, told Fox News that these tasks are Vance’s rallying cry for a “new right” alliance. That same official said that, for Republicans who felt we are too aligned with Israel, “Vance is our guy.” The very same day, more anonymous officials began leaking to the news that there were “signs” Hegseth could be ousted, that “Hegseth is on the chopping block” after he “couldn’t deliver an Iran victory.” The next day, borderline never-Trumper Don Bacon (R-Neb.) started running his mouth that Hegseth is unqualified to be Secretary of War. He also criticized Trump’s tariffs and his approach to Greenland and Canada, without explaining why these reasons should justify ousting Hegseth. The mainstream media took its cue and began running headlines claiming that, while Trump wants to keep Hegseth, “other Republicans” want him out. What “other Republicans,” you may ask? Why, none other than Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-W.V.).

So lemme get this straight. We have two members on either side of Trump’s ear, Vance and Hegseth, with diametrically opposing views about the Iran War.

Vance’s preferred strategy of negotiations not only fails, but drags the conflict into the midterms, which he then promptly blames for our dismal showing.

On the same day, anonymous “sources” from inside the White House claim that Vance is trying to form a “new right” alliance.

On that very same day, more anonymous “sources” allege that Trump is considering getting rid of Hegseth (which Trump has denied).

To me, this doesn’t look like your usual post-midterm hand-wringing. To me, this smells like a political hit job. And it’s not coming from Democrats; it’s coming from inside the White House.

Hmm… Who in Trump’s administration would benefit from Hegseth, the strongest pro-Israel, anti-ayatollah voice in the inner circle, being out of the way?

Full disclosure that this is all conjecture. I don’t have any evidence other than the information we all receive from the government and from the media. But as I’m lining up the puzzle pieces, a pretty clear picture is emerging of who wants Hegseth gone, and why.

To be sure, the Democrats and the ayatollahs would also cheer Hegseth’s departure. But they would do so because they hate America and daydream about its destruction. Say what you will about them, at least they act on principle.

But to betray Hegseth, a loyal American who has truly put country over party, just to further your own personal ambitions? That takes a special kind of “new right.” And I want no part of it.

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I hope Trump makes the right decision and keeps Hegseth on board. Whatever his faults, Hegseth’s loyalty is beyond question. His work to undo the damage to our military committed by a non-binary Pentagon alone is enough to keep him on board. And keep in mind that the Secretary of War needs senatorial approval. Should Trump fire Hegseth, there is no chance that the Senate is going to approve anyone other than a woke DEI puppet.

The other day, Vance posted a challenge that, if the Iran War was worth losing the midterms, then make the argument. So here it is: If winning the midterms meant I would have had to sell my soul to an unholy alliance of socialists, Islamists, and antisemites, then yes, it was absolutely worth losing them. That’s a lighter burden to carry than thirty pieces of Tucker’s silver.

And on Thursday, The Independent, U.K.'s foremost socialist rag, ran a hit piece claiming that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is considering stepping down. Where did it get this information? From "Republican sources," of course. And why? Because of the Iran War, of course.

These "Republican sources" allege that, “The country has completely turned against Trump. People cannot even say where Iran is on a map and do not get this war." That's a fitting summation of the sneering disdain in which RINO insiders hold their fellow countrymen.

The same backstabbers who want Hegseth gone also want Secretary of State Marco Rubio gone, because they know that Trump and the MAGA movement will be weakened without them. Make no mistake: These attacks on Hegseth and Rubio are attacks on Trump. And attacks on Trump are attacks on you — from "Republican sources" who are still mad we won in 2016.

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In the meantime, make the peace and speak the truth.

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