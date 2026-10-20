Asking Abdul El-Sayed About the Muslim Brotherhood Isn’t Islamophobic — It’s Patriotic!

It’s the craziest thing: Leonardo DiCaprio and I are the same age and height, yet he dates supermodel after supermodel, parties on a yacht, and owns a dinosaur skull. How come his life is so much different than mine?

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Duh. It’s because DiCaprio is rich, famous, talented, handsome, and has a full head of hair, and I… have my health. (Cough.) It’s an utterly stupid comparison, because we only share one or two commonalities.

Our “similarities” are superficial.

Which is why 99.89% of women will choose DiCaprio over Pinsker. (How come 99.89%? Because 0.22% of women are legally blind, and I figure I’ve got maybe a 50-50 shot at winning those.)

Just one or two superficial similarities aren’t enough. Everyone knows that!

But we also know that if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.

So don’t gaslight us: Noticing points of connection is in our DNA. A few thousand years ago, someone figured out that a seed plus soil plus water plus sunlight equals food. It’s how we went from caves to cities.

Comparing, contrasting, and taking note of cause and effect is the backbone of the scientific method.

Does this sometimes lead to false conclusions? You betcha. It’s how we get pseudosciences like astrology: There are no real, actual connections between the movement of the stars and earthly behavior. None, nada, zilch. Maybe it’s mildly interesting that Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.), Luther Vandross, Steve Spurrier, and Adolf Hitler all share the same birthday, but not every connection is meaningful.

Yet some are enormously consequential. They’re literally life and death.

Don’t ever ignore them!

This takes us to the raging controversy involving the Democrat Senate candidate in the must-win state of Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, and a designated terrorist organization known as the Muslim Brotherhood. But here’s the curious thing: The controversy isn’t over the scandal itself — or the implications of a U.S. Senator having ties to an organization that overthrows governments, mandates Sharia Law, murders civilians, and is dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish homeland.

Instead, what’s controversial is asking El-Sayed about it: The media insists doing so is “Islamophobic.”

BBC: Michigan Senate Debate Spotlights Increase in Anti-Muslim Rhetoric as Midterms Race Heats Up

TMZ: AOC Calls Muslim Brotherhood Smear Against Abdul El-Sayed Racist

CNN: GOP Attacks on El-Sayed’s Muslim Faith Come to a Head in Heated Town Hall Exchange

New York Times: With El-Sayed’s Victory Comes a Wave of Islamophobia

HuffPost: Abdul El-Sayed Shuts Down ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ Heckler With Lesson on the Constitution

Washington Post: How Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Is Influencing the Pivotal Michigan Senate Race

Mother Jones: Abdul El-Sayed Flipped the Script on a Bigoted Gotcha Attempt

The Hill: Abdul El-Sayed Slams Muslim Brotherhood Question

Forbes: Trump Says El-Sayed Is ‘100%’ Muslim Brotherhood — Amplifying Unfounded Right-Wing Claim

Michigan Advance: Lack of ‘Moral Outrage’ Over Islamophobia Is Helping Normalize Religious Hate, Advocates Say

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The controversy took on a life of its own last week when El-Sayed uploaded a heated exchange with a young man named Tommy:

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. https://t.co/p09eMtsh0x — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

El-Sayed framed the Muslim Brotherhood allegation as preposterous, racist, and Islamophobic. It’s the same exact “dual loyalty” bigotry that JFK faced in 1960. Why, the only reason anyone would even think such a thing is because Abdul El-Sayed is a Muslim man with a funny-sounding name!

Tsk, tsk! Hang your head in shame, you bigots! How DARE you accuse a Muslim of having dual loyalty!

Yet weirdly enough, when Mehmet Cengiz Oz ran for the Senate in 2022, he wasn’t dogged by Muslim Brotherhood allegations. Despite being a Muslim with an equally funny-sounding name, it simply never came up.

Then again, Oz didn’t sign a letter of support to Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood-backed president, urging him to “purge the media and the police.” Oz’s mom wasn’t an activist in the Muslim Brotherhood. (Nor were others in his family.) Oz’s political campaign wasn’t funded by Muslim Brotherhood-linked donors. Oz’s sister-in-law wasn’t on President Barack Obama’s terror watch list. When Oz won his party’s primary, the Muslim Brotherhood didn’t celebrate. Oz never refused to answer a question about who’s the bigger threat to America, Israel or Iran. And Oz never proclaimed an “obligation” to follow Sharia Law until the day he dies.

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The opposite is true: Oz said point-blank, “I’m a secular Muslim… We don’t want Sharia Law in America.”

Because this scandal was never just based on someone’s name and religion, and anyone who says otherwise is lying to you. It’s based on an astounding number of points of connection between Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood.

It’s not one thing, two things, or three things. It’s WAY more than that.

This X post from Mo Ghaoui listed just a few of ‘em:

Islamophobes are accusing Abdul El-Sayed of being pro–Muslim Brotherhood JUST BECAUSE: • His mother worked for an organization later designated by the U.S. Treasury for supporting terrorist groups.

• His sister-in-law appeared on a federal terrorism watchlist during the Obama administration.

• His father-in-law held leadership roles in organizations accused of Brotherhood connections.

• Those organizations were named unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case.

• His half-sister celebrated October 7 online.

• The same half-sister wrote that their family had “long been MB” and described their mother’s Brotherhood activism.

• His campaign buddy Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11.

• He wanted to avoid commenting on Khamenei’s death because some potential voters were grieving.

• He signed a statement urging Morsi’s government to purge Egypt’s media and police.

• He compared Oklahoma’s Sharia-ban measure to historical atrocities, including the Trail of Tears.

• He praised the work of Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder.

• He defended his friend Mohamed Soltan, whose father was a senior Brotherhood figure.

• His campaign received donations from CAIR-associated individuals, and his father-in-law contributed $300,000 to a supporting PAC.

• He argued that a Brotherhood-led Egypt would not necessarily resemble Iran. You’re confusing what happened with what you’re allowed to notice

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Noting over a dozen (!) points of connection doesn’t make you Islamophobic — it makes you minimally observant. (And, perhaps, an American patriot.)

Furthermore, let’s put the word “Islamophobia” under the microscope: A phobia is an irrational fear.

But there’s nothing irrational about fearing Islamic terror groups. Thousands of Americans have already died!

Besides, Abdul El-Sayed is running for the U.S. Senate. For all we know, he’ll be on the Armed Services Committee, or perhaps the Select Committee on Intelligence. (To date, Chuck Schumer hasn’t said he won’t.) Which means he’ll have access to our national secrets; the amount of power at his disposal will be enormous.

He’ll vote on legislation that affects the lives of every American!

And the Muslim Brotherhood is a designated Islamic terror group. That’s why it’s banned in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the UAE, and Russia. The Muslim Brotherhood, after all, has a VERY nasty track record of attempting to overthrow governments everywhere it goes.

And then replacing those governments with a repressive Islamic regime, because, in its own words, “We cannot in any way compromise in demanding to apply Sharia [Law].”

El-Sayed’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood are relevant because they’re real. They exist. And these aren’t just distant family connections; they’re direct, personal ties — his funding, his rhetoric, his allies, and his enemies.

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He can complain all he wants about the “dual loyalty” charge, but after vilifying AIPAC, Israel, and Jewish influence, the lady doth protest too much. If you’re going to use the “dual loyalty” smear to attack your enemies, don’t complain when there’s blowback.

Especially when your campaign surrogates are still doing it:

People claim “dual loyalty” is a trope, but here is large percentage of Jewish voters abandoning every other position they’ve had just for Israel. Many other Jewish voters aren’t doing this. But you can’t say Israel is more important than every other issue and still claim trope. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 15, 2026

Hasan Piker tells American Jews to stop supporting Israel or someone will “come around and take action. Not against Israel, but American Jews.” https://t.co/KMnvz0FofR — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 23, 2026

Full disclosure: I don’t want the Muslim Brotherhood to overthrow the U.S. government, nor do I want to live under Sharia Law. So why would I support a candidate with Muslim Brotherhood ties and sympathies?

Sorry, media: That’s not an Islamophobic position — it’s rational, common sense, and patriotic!

So keep asking El-Sayed about the Muslim Brotherhood. Learn as much as you can about a candidate who scrubbed his social media, deleted his old YouTube videos, and says he’s a on a mission to transform America by driving the Democrats “unapologetically” to the left. Don’t let anyone silence you with phony accusations of Islamophobia.

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It’s your country. You’re not just allowed to defend it — you’re morally obligated to do so!

Take it from us, Scott Pinsker and Leonardo DiCaprio. (I’m sure he agrees; we’re practically the same person.)

Related: The Evil Priorities of ‘Doctor’ El-Sayed, Tucker Carlson, and the Genocidiots

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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