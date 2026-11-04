Suspiciously, a Migrant Caravan Left for the U.S. on Election Day

A caravan of illegal aliens excited for a potential return of open-border policies has reportedly already started heading toward the United States.

An independent journalist highlighted a new Spanish-language TV report about a caravan (not pictured above). Yes, the Trump administration will keep defending the border, but now it will have to fight Democrats for every bit of funding and border enforcement. Elections have consequences, and Republicans who stayed home were foolish. Hopefully by 2028 they will have realized that.

And just like that, dozens of Hondurans began to leave Tuesday, November 3, in a new migrant caravan from San Pedro Sula, in the north of the country, with the hope of reaching the United States. Ant operation has been in full effect for the past 2 years. https://t.co/4BcHkPxsOj

— Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 4, 2026

Certainly, the relative inaction of the Republican Congress, particularly the Senate, and certain mistakes made by the Trump administration contributed to Republican losses. It is also true, however, that there have been massive demographic changes in the last few decades thanks to Democrats’ migration policies. That is exactly why the Democrats want more illegal migration and fake refugee status. And there could have been election fraud. We know for a fact that California was planning on counting tens of thousands of noncitizen ballots, and that Michigan had thousands of names of people aged 110 or older on their rolls that officials refused to remove.

When undercover journalists uncovered fraud in Minneapolis, authorities brought charges against them. Meanwhile, canvassers aligned with the Democrat governor in Arizona were reportedly helping self-identified felons and noncitizens vote. Republican Mike Rogers broke records in Michigan and still somehow lost, and James Talarico’s (D) Texas numbers don’t seem to align with any other voting data from certain counties. Immigration policies are directly linked to all kinds of fraud.

You’re telling me Gill won by 11 points in areas that voted 10-20 points to Talarico?

— The Ghost of Francisco Franco (@FrancosGhost) November 4, 2026

For Our VIPs: Republicans Need a Plan to Fight the Left’s Long-Term Strategy

‘Everybody [is] waiting for the Democrats to win’: Another migrant caravan left southern Mexico in October and some migrants we interviewed said they hope for a Democrat victory in the midterms so the U.S. starts shifting away from Trump’s immigration policies. W/@Phase2Deport: https://t.co/avDN4G9s3n

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 30, 2026

All of which is to say that we have no idea whether Democrat activists or operatives were sending messages to foreign countries or criminals that they were extremely confident they were going to win. Given that caravans started heading for the United States even before the election, it seems quite a few prospective illegal aliens believed Democrats were guaranteed a huge triumph. And with even Texas in Democrat hands, illegal aliens can flood across the border. Trump will now have to fight Texas leaders on enforcement, something that has never happened before. The video above featured a criminal deportee reminiscing about how many freebies Democrats would give him. Democrats are trying to change demographics enough that they will automatically win every election in the future.

With enough Third World immigrants and election rigging, Democrats could do just that. Republicans have spent too long trying to play nice and compromise. Only Republicans willing to play tough and stamp out Democrat fraud should be allowed in top leadership from now on. We are talking not about the consequences of one election but about decades of strategy culminating in an existential threat. And unless we treat the Democrat Party as an existential threat, it will destroy our country.