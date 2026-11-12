Josh Shapiro: Electoral College, Schmelectoral College!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is wasting no time in working to set himself up for a likely presidential run in 2028. Not only is he doing the things he thinks he needs to do to win his party’s nomination, but he’s also looking to trample on the Electoral College.

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Shapiro, along with just about all of his fellow Democrats in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, who won majorities in the midterm elections, is taking a close look at joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which defies the Electoral College and transfers its power to Democrat-controlled cities. The Compact essentially excludes rural America and less-densely populated states.

The next time some leftist utters the term “our sacred democracy,” ask them to defend this.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C. have already joined the Compact, which guarantees that the candidate with the most votes nationally wins the presidency. The Electoral College is declared moot.

The founders created the Electoral College at the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Shapiro’s own state. The courageous men who risked their lives for this new nation created the Electoral College as a compromise between congressional election and popular vote, and as a means to achieve balance between large and small states. This ensured that some farmer in Montana or Kansas would not lose his or her voice when it comes to electing a president.

The Electoral College counts 538 votes in total. In order to win the presidency, a candidate must win 270 electoral votes. Each state’s electors equal the number of total congressional representation, which means the number of House seats, plus the state’s two senators.

The states with the largest populations still have a stronger voice in the Electoral College. But for Democrats, those pesky rural states too often get in the way of letting their corrupt ballot-counting operations in states like California decide for the rest of the country who should be president.

Now that Shapiro and the Democrats have won the trifecta of holding all governing power in Pennsylvania, they will probably work to join the likes of Delaware, New Jersey, and New York in the Compact.

Keep in mind that if it wasn’t for the Electoral College, history would be talking about “President Al Gore” and “President Hillary Clinton.”

The Pennsylvania Star spoke to Duquesne University constitutional law professor Bruce Ledewitz:

"It’s an exceedingly undemocratic idea … You have to think about what it’s going to be like at the time," he said, offering a hypothetical scenario. "The people will have voted for Trump, and suddenly the electors are voting for Biden... We already have distrust of the government; that would be a disaster."

The Democrats are nothing if not the masters of disaster.

At an event in Washington, fresh off of his party’s November election victories, Shapiro took the stage with Pod Save America host Jon Favreau. He told the leftist operative, “I’ll work with lawmakers to figure out what the right mechanism is for moving forward on that. But look, we’re the ultimate swing state in Pennsylvania … I think Pennsylvania can still play a massive role even in a national popular vote.”

Translation: “We’re in.”

The Compact is a legally binding agreement where states enact laws in coordination with each other to advance a larger objective, which in this case is to destroy America as founded.

Related: Josh Shapiro Won the Trifecta, Which Means ‘We’re Comin’ for Your Guns’

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Such compacts actually work well when states must coordinate oversight of ports, transportation infrastructure, and even determining what professional licenses will be recognized across state lines. The Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a bastardization of the entire concept because it seeks to destroy democracy, not to use an agreement among states to better serve “we the people.”

While it takes 270 Electoral College votes to determine a victor in a presidential race, the Compact has not decided a race yet. The states that have already joined the Compact only total 222 of the 270 votes needed to trigger the agreement. Pennsylvania would add 19 votes to that total, raising the number from 222 to 241.

Other states that the left is targeting for their planned upheaval of democracy are Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Democrats have a name for what they are doing to our elections. They call it “election reform,” which is just another way to say, “Let’s create a one-party system.”

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