The Most Disgraceful Scandal in America Today… and Nobody Gives a Damn!

It’s not a conservative issue, nor is it a liberal issue. But it’s a national disgrace and a moral outrage. And it’s the single most shameful, disgusting, and underreported scandal in America today.

In a weird way, it would be better if it were a partisan issue. At least that way, one of the two parties might actually give a damn — and be incentivized to help. If the Republicans or Democrats thought they could score political points by solving the problem, maybe someone would do something.

Or at least try.

But nobody does anything. Nobody cares! And each day in America, roughly 22 veterans commit suicide.

It’s the sickest, saddest Catch-22.

Plus, it’s getting worse: the year-to-year number of suicide deaths among U.S. veterans has increased by 9% since 2022.

In the general population, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death, afflicting 1.8% of the public. For U.S. veterans, it’s the second leading cause of death, taking the lives of 13.1% of them.

Please reread the above paragraph: It’s important.

We ask an awful lot of our soldiers, sailors, marines, and pilots. They’re exposed to horrors and atrocities that are simply overwhelming; it’s trauma on a level that the layman couldn’t possibly comprehend. From death, loss, and savagery on the battlefield to soul-crushing visual abominations of little children shredded into small pieces; young women brutalized and defiled; and your brothers and sisters dying in your arms… we all have our breaking point.

Sometimes, it’s just too much.

Our brains have an extraordinary capacity to absorb stimuli — to make sense of what’s senseless. But not everyone’s brain is equally resilient. It’s not a question of intelligence, courage, or anything like that: there’s absolutely nothing “weak” about seeking medical assistance for your mental health.

Clearly, too many veterans are failing to receive the help they so desperately need.

There could also be a physical component: A 2023 study found that veterans with traumatic brain injuries had higher suicide rates. Our medical understanding of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) is still in its infancy, but it’s commonly associated with erratic, impulsive, violent outbreaks; suicide is one of its identified symptoms.

Perhaps modern combat — with the bombs, blasts, and explosives — has increased the probability of traumatic brain injuries. Or maybe war has always been hell on the brain, and we’re only beginning to appreciate the extent. It could be a lot of different things.

I’m sure there are plenty of theories.

But the skyrocketing veteran suicide rate isn’t a theoretical anymore; we’re not looking for philosophical musings from the political class. Instead, we need a plan that’s testable and immediately actionable — something we can implement and measure ASAP.

Because the status quo is failing our brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters. They’re still dying every damn day!

If you’re a conservative, I’ve got news for you: This issue matters a helluva lot more than whether or not a trans person used the wrong bathroom. And if you’re a liberal who’s more offended by pronoun usage than the thousands of veterans who’ve killed themselves, you can take your pronouns and shove ‘em up your [EXPLETIVE].

Republicans and Democrats are equally at fault. Republicans love to play lip service to the military and wave patriotic flags, but there’s nothing patriotic about sending young Americans into combat, and then turning a blind eye when they’re overwhelmed by PTSD. And Democrats love to offer free government healthcare to every group, demo, and ethnicity — including noncitizens! — yet somehow always overlook our veterans.

Matthew Livelsberger, the Green Beret who detonated his Cybertruck outside of a Trump Hotel in Vegas, was suffering from PTSD. Before killing himself, he wrote an explanation of his actions:

Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.

There’s no logical justification for Livelsberger’s actions, but that’s the point: A damaged brain doesn’t run on logic. He needed help.

Now it’s too late.

And tomorrow, it’ll be too late for 22 other American veterans. These are the bravest of the brave — the men and women who risked their lives to keep you and your family safe. When our country needed them, they answered the call: They’re heroes.

Disposable heroes.

Won’t someone please do something?!