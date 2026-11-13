We Are Not Going Back

Regret can be a nasty thing. Looking back on President Donald Trump’s first term and the first two years of his second term, the standard we apply, even if we don’t explicitly say it, centers on a simple question: Did the Trump years live up to their promise?

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I can think of a couple of regrets. Jeff Sessions and Pam Bondi come to mind. But a few regrets should not cloud our larger vision of what brought us to this point, and what's ahead.

No matter what, we’ll still be asking this question once again in two years, win or lose the White House. Because you can never look at all of this in a vacuum, the unequivocal answer to the question is that Trump saved the country twice, and that’s the basis for any further analysis. A President Hillary Clinton would have been even more damaging to the country than the Barack Obama years. When Biden took his turn, he proved once again how much damage the Democrats can do in a short period of time. Kamala “Word Salad” Harris would have taken America to lows never before imagined.

In retrospect, Trump’s four years between terms were good for him and the country, because he came back to the White House better prepared than before and better prepared than the left. That’s how he was able to shut down the southern border completely and commence on so much else to turn the country around. Putting DEI on life support was a huge accomplishment that private and public employers nationwide felt pretty quickly. The same goes for the transgender agenda.

Had the Democrats not had so many well-placed activist federal judges, the amount of winning the Trump administration would have enjoyed would have had more permanent effect. Then, of course, there are some things an administration can only accomplish when it has legislative support.

On paper, Republicans controlled the House and the Senate, too, but as we’ve seen, current Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and a few other snakes served as a sleeper cell for the left, working to make sure nothing got done. He has been particularly masterful at preventing Trump’s judicial picks from getting confirmed.

The problem any president has is that the federal government is a vast, deep bureaucracy, filled with lots and lots of people actively working to undermine you at all times, even if their motivation is just pure laziness. Hundreds of thousands of them have made a career out of running out the clock on every presidency they served.

Perhaps the most famous example of this, though he didn’t undermine Trump out of laziness, was a malicious hobbit by the name of Anthony Fauci (D-Munchkinland). During an unprecedented global pandemic, in the final year of his first term, Trump relied on guidance from the arrogant and duplicitous Fauci. The entire nation of more than 330 million people paid dearly for it.

But he just headed the list of people who should have been arrested and tried for what they did to America. A slew of FBI and other intelligence officials should also be on that list, if not for anything but arresting grandmothers for having the audacity to protest outside of abortion mills, or attend the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Dec. 16, 2021, sitting in a White House decorated for Christmas, Biden wore a useless cloth mask that fell below his nose, rendering it even more useless. That’s when he uttered his ‘winter of death’ comments.

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The Democrat president of the United States wasn't capable of, and had no intention of, offering hope, leadership, or guidance. He offered depression, pessimism, and dire warnings to anyone who didn’t comply with his oppressive regime’s directives.

It’s human nature for people to want to move on when times get better. Times got a whole lot better in Trump’s first two years of his second term. Besides, even if we wanted to put the culprits on trial, Biden had already given the most dangerous culprits presidential pardons. Not only did this eliminate the possibility of putting rotten people in jail, but it hastened the process to help the nation forget what they did to us. If the midterm results are any indication, that turned out to be a bad thing.

Now, here we sit, looking ahead at two years of performative, anti-American theatrics from Democrats in the House and Senate with a little jihad and socialist revolution thrown in. They want to take us back to the Biden years, where men and boys could say they were women and violate your daughter’s locker room and sports teams. Where military recruiting comes to a standstill because young men don’t want to take orders from a man in women’s clothing. Where the FBI surveils Catholics who attend Latin Mass strictly because they are Catholics who attend Latin Mass. And where the southern border is wide open to new Democrat voters, violent criminals, and terrorist threats.

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For leftists, these were the glory years, and they were cut short. They now badly want to return to a time of social decay, rot, and bleakness.

Since the 2026 midterms, a lot of conservatives are bummed, not just from the loss, but from the way Republicans lost. We realize now just how hollow and shallow are some of the Republican Party's "top" candidates and leaders. We realize that this buffer between us and Democrat rule has only two years left on his contract with America. We realize that some of those we thought might pick up Trump’s mantle of leadership are already starting to disappoint.

It’s at this low point that we may realize that the only solution to all of this is something that’s been literally staring us in the face this whole time.

It’s a mistake to put all your faith in one man, especially a man who’s term-limited and only human. It’s a mistake to think that if we just get the right combination of leadership in the Capitol building, everything will fix itself. Even when we do that, we get Democrat judges and their destructive court rulings. It’s a mistake to assume that someone else will fix it all for you.

If you want things to change, you have to know that the world will change only if you yourself decide it will change, and you take steps to take control. The world will change if you have the resolve to fulfill one mission; you are not going back. We are not going back.

You have to decide in your everyday life that we aren’t going back to the world the left gave us during the Obama and Biden years. You are the one who has to decide that you and we are not going to live under the terms the Democrats will try to hold over us the next two years.

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This is not about resistance. We’re not resisting anything. We’re just not going backward. We're going forward one way or the other, and we're not going to cave. Whatever world the Democrats try to create, we're going to go through it with determination and focus, and we're going to come out on the other side undefeated.

The Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan has been more than a political slogan; it’s been a guiding mission that has framed a clear vision and objective for all of us. We all want our country to be as great as it ever was. While the MAGA infrastructure will likely remain after Trump leaves office in 2029, we now don’t have the luxury of time to ponder how it will evolve.

No matter what Democrats in Washington or our state legislatures throw at us, we are not going back to government oppression in the form of censorship, gun control, corruption and fraud, the destruction of small business, DEI, transgenderism, higher taxes, the climate gods, pronouns, and societal worship of infanticide. Do not comply.

We are not going back to a world where Christians are monitored by intelligence agencies for living out their faith outside of their homes. We’re not going back to a time when conservatives are shut out of the digital public square by all of the tech platforms. We’re not going back to a time where banks cancel our accounts because of our political views, and where the long arm of the government can order us to take an experimental injection or the Democrats in government will mandate that your employer fire you.

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Your future, our future, doesn’t need to wait for 2028. It starts right now. It starts by deciding which movies and TV shows to watch and not watch; which games to watch on TV or in person; what to say online; what you buy and where you buy it; or whether or not you buy and carry that firearm. As Nike once said, “Just do it.”

Don't break any laws, but make them try to stop you. If they do, make them try again — and bring a friend.

You don't need to be as performative about this as the Democrats tend to be. You don’t need to be confrontational to make the personal decision not to do what the left tells you to do. You can just decide not to do what they want, and keep living your life. Keep moving forward.

Tell your friends and family you’re not going to blindly follow the day's orders from your leftist leaders, whatever those orders may be. This sort of social courage is extremely contagious, but it's not just contagious; it’s what the left fears most: “What if we tell the people to do something, and they just don’t do it?”

In the next two years and beyond, you will have hundreds, if not thousands, of chances to comply with leftist control. You’ll know what to do when that time comes. The key, however, is for you to know that you’re not alone.

The Trump years showed us that the left's control over us was not absolute, and it is reversible, but only when each of us, individually, decides to reverse it.

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"Make America great again," had a ring to it. “We aren’t going back,” does not, but it has to be our attitude right now. We've come too far. America is great again. The only thing standing between the left and a return to national decline and its all-consuming oppression over us no longer is Donald J. Trump; it’s us. It’s time for each of us to commit every day to this mantra. We are not going back. We the people are never going back.

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