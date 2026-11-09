DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Unlike Kristallnacht, Philadelphians Showed Up for Jewish Business Owners

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 09, 2026 6:35 PM
Advertisement
Unlike Kristallnacht, Philadelphians Showed Up for Jewish Business Owners
AP Photo

Violent antisemitic protesters targeted Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia over the weekend. Aside from the usual support for and empathy with Islamic terrorist groups, the protest was particularly vile because it took place just before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the infamous nationwide Nazi pogrom against Jews in Germany.

Advertisement

Kristallnacht occurred on the night of Nov. 9–10, 1938, across Germany, including newly annexed Austria, as Nazis rioted against Jewish homes, businesses, and synagogues. It is tragically true that antisemitic violence had recurred in Germany for centuries, but the Nazis turbocharged the prejudice and weaponized it on a mass scale as never before.

Related: Christmas Tragedy: Suspected Muslim Steals, Destroys St. Nicholas' Bone From French Church

The Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) riots were supposed to look spontaneous, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, but the Nazi state fully encouraged and approved of the terrorism, which included arson, vandalism, and theft. Nazis torched more than 1,400 synagogues, wrecked thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, and even broke into Jews’ homes. The Nazis also desecrated as many Jewish sacred objects as they could find and assaulted numerous Jews, killing some of them. The Nazi SS and police then rounded up around 26,000 Jewish men and sent them to concentration camps, a prelude to the Holocaust, which would take six million Jewish lives. To add insult to injury, the Nazis demanded after Kristallnacht that German Jews pay a hefty “atonement payment,” as if they were not the victims.

Recommended
So Who Wants to Watch the World Change Again on Friday? Stephen Green The Other Shoe Has Dropped: DOJ Investigating Marc Elias in Peltola Scandal Case Tim O'Brien
Advertisement

The Holocaust is recent history. Survivors are still living, and the global Jewish population has yet to recover. With so many governments and institutions aligned against Israel and defending Islamic terrorists, it sometimes seems as if we didn’t learn any lessons at all. Then again, there is one great difference between Kristallnacht and the current protest in Philadelphia: there, huge crowds showed up to express solidarity with the Jewish business owners and face off against the neo-Nazis.

Each one of us is responsible for being the change, for being the obstacle against the new Nazism. It is up to us to see that history does not repeat itself.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | HOLOCAUST | ISRAEL | RIOTS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

So Who Wants to Watch the World Change Again on Friday?

So Who Wants to Watch the World Change Again on Friday?

Stephen Green
The Other Shoe Has Dropped: DOJ Investigating Marc Elias in Peltola Scandal Case

The Other Shoe Has Dropped: DOJ Investigating Marc Elias in Peltola Scandal Case

Tim O'Brien
France’s Socialist Fever Dream Is a Preview of the Democrat Party’s Future

France’s Socialist Fever Dream Is a Preview of the Democrat Party’s Future

Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos