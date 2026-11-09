Unlike Kristallnacht, Philadelphians Showed Up for Jewish Business Owners

Violent antisemitic protesters targeted Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia over the weekend. Aside from the usual support for and empathy with Islamic terrorist groups, the protest was particularly vile because it took place just before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the infamous nationwide Nazi pogrom against Jews in Germany.

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Pro- Hamas, Jew hating bigots are purposely acting like Nazis right before the anniversary of Kristallnacht in Philly . They claim to be boycotting business, but the violence has already started as people are left bloody. This isn’t the America we want to live in. https://t.co/5Mx2XnvGV4 — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) November 8, 2026

Kristallnacht occurred on the night of Nov. 9–10, 1938, across Germany, including newly annexed Austria, as Nazis rioted against Jewish homes, businesses, and synagogues. It is tragically true that antisemitic violence had recurred in Germany for centuries, but the Nazis turbocharged the prejudice and weaponized it on a mass scale as never before.

Commotion in Philadelphia. When antisemites appeared for a "boycott march" against Jewish-owned businesses, a crowd of Jews, Israelis, and others was waiting for them. One of those present snatched a "Palestine" flag and was arrested. https://t.co/eOVzNhGfpt — shoko 007 (@SYaacobi) November 8, 2026

Related: Christmas Tragedy: Suspected Muslim Steals, Destroys St. Nicholas' Bone From French Church

The Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) riots were supposed to look spontaneous, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, but the Nazi state fully encouraged and approved of the terrorism, which included arson, vandalism, and theft. Nazis torched more than 1,400 synagogues, wrecked thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, and even broke into Jews’ homes. The Nazis also desecrated as many Jewish sacred objects as they could find and assaulted numerous Jews, killing some of them. The Nazi SS and police then rounded up around 26,000 Jewish men and sent them to concentration camps, a prelude to the Holocaust, which would take six million Jewish lives. To add insult to injury, the Nazis demanded after Kristallnacht that German Jews pay a hefty “atonement payment,” as if they were not the victims.

The Holocaust is recent history. Survivors are still living, and the global Jewish population has yet to recover. With so many governments and institutions aligned against Israel and defending Islamic terrorists, it sometimes seems as if we didn’t learn any lessons at all. Then again, there is one great difference between Kristallnacht and the current protest in Philadelphia: there, huge crowds showed up to express solidarity with the Jewish business owners and face off against the neo-Nazis.

Philadelphia Jews Answer ‘Boycott Ride’ With Tefillin, Unity and Pride A 76-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square rolled up his sleeve on Sunday morning and put on tefillin for the first time in his life. Around him, crowds sang Jewish songs loud enough to drown out the protest passing by, while lines stretched around the block to support Jewish-owned businesses. The Jewish community had come to answer a bicycle “boycott ride” aimed at six Jewish-owned businesses in the neighborhood. Philadelphia’s Jews met it by showing up. More: https://t.co/2vqvYamj3q — Chabad.org (@Chabad) November 9, 2026

Each one of us is responsible for being the change, for being the obstacle against the new Nazism. It is up to us to see that history does not repeat itself.

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