Christmas Tragedy: Suspected Muslim Steals, Destroys St. Nicholas' Bone From French Church

Only a few weeks before the feast of St. Nicholas, the fourth-century saint we now call Santa Claus, a criminal, reportedly Muslim, stole Nicholas’s bones, which were enshrined in a beautiful French basilica, and burned them to ash before authorities caught him.

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And don’t expect the French to deal out adequate justice any more than they will kick out the Muslims currently engaged in a violent takeover of their nation. France and all its treasures will be lost to Islam. There was already suspected arson in the Lorraine Basilica earlier this year, and yet apparently they didn’t get adequate armed security, enough to prevent someone from marching in, smashing the reliquary, and making off with the relic.

Among the verified X accounts that claimed the arrested suspect is Muslim was Wasson Watch Co. French police have so far refused to release the identity of the suspect, however, which is often what they do when the suspect makes their idiotic immigration or DEI policies look bad.

The Daily Caller reported:

The parish priest filed a complaint Nov. 2 about the alleged theft at the police station in Dombasle-sur-Meurthe, according to a translation of an article published in the French outlet L’Est Républicain. The police immediately opened an investigation into the incident. The alleged theft occurred at the Basilica of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department of Lorraine… French police identified the suspect, who has not publicly been named, and arrested him at his home, L’Est Republicain reported. The suspect purportedly claimed he spontaneously smashed the protective case containing the bones of St. Nicholas. In addition, the suspect allegedly said he was driven by “fetishism” and acted out of a “desire to destroy” the relic, according to the French Catholic outlet Catholix referenced by the Brussels Signal.



The suspect not only burned but also crushed the relic, ensuring that nothing would remain.

Other bones of St. Nicholas still exist in other churches, but the horrible tragedy is that this relic, which was indeed from the skeleton of Saint Nicholas, is utterly irreplaceable. The clergy at the basilica must be so devastated. Those bones were once part of the living saint who still inspires so many millions today, yet they disappeared into ash because of a single terrorist.

Just imagine what hundreds of thousands of Muslim and Commie terrorists can do to the great monuments and churches of Europe — or America. Countless priceless churches and relics and icons have been lost in countries and cities that Muslims conquered, including Israel, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Constantinople, and Nicholas’s own home in Turkey. Indeed, Turkey, once a center of Christian civilization where St. Nicholas was a beloved bishop, now sees Christianity facing extinction. That is what Islam does.

Catholics and Orthodox Christians reverently preserve the bones and belongings of saints not because we believe they are inherently powerful or charms against evil the way pagans might use idols or amulets, but because we have such great respect and love for the saints and because we believe that they still intercede with God for us in Heaven (see Tobit 12:12, James 5:16, Revelation 8:4). Just as millions of Americans visit George Washington’s tomb at Mount Vernon or Gen. Sherman’s hat in the National Museum of the U.S. Army or the flag from Iwo Jima in the National Museum of the Marine Corps every year, so Catholics have knelt for centuries in front of the bones of Saint Nicholas in the Lorraine Basilica.

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And yet the party that just swept the midterms in 2026 here in America, and with whom Donald Trump is talking about compromising, is totally on the side of the terrorists. By the way, there are antisemitic protests in Philadelphia right now. The Jew-haters chose the anniversary of one of the most infamous Nazi hate crimes against Jews. If you think Francis’s nightmare is far away, you are wrong. Muslim Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), among others, gave part or all of their election victory speeches in foreign languages because they aren’t patriotic Americans. They are terrorist sympathizers.

Philly 'Kristallnacht' protests at Jewish-owned businesses drowned out, shouted down by huge crowds https://t.co/XcNBMGFHNT https://t.co/Md9VDYrrTs — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2026

Pro- Hamas, Jew hating bigots are purposely acting like Nazis right before the anniversary of Kristallnacht in Philly . They claim to be boycotting business, but the violence has already started as people are left bloody. This isn’t the America we want to live in. https://t.co/5Mx2XnvGV4 — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) November 8, 2026

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The Hagia Sophia is now a mosque and the original Church of the Holy Sepulchre is long gone because of Islam‘s destructive hatred.