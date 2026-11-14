Trump Marks National Military Families Month

President Donald Trump issued a statement celebrating the family members who support our great troops, as November is National Military Families Month.

The men and women who serve as soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardsmen, and guardians risk their lives and sacrifice holidays and important events with their families to safeguard the United States and our liberties. But for every service member, there are family and friends who have to make sacrifices along with him.

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“For 250 years, our glorious Republic has been safeguarded by noble and heroic patriots in the United States Armed Forces,” Trump began his proclamation. “Throughout our storied history, these warriors have been sustained by the support, love, strength, and grit provided by their incomparable families. During National Military Families Month, we celebrate the incredible men, women, parents, and children who are sojourners and partners in an honorable life of service and sacrifice.”

Trump continued, “The profession of arms is a demanding calling for military families. Through immense challenges, they hold firm on the home front during times of deployment, navigate frequent relocations to duty stations worldwide, strive to find jobs and maintain careers in a nomadic life, and forge new friendships in unfamiliar schools and communities.” The president emphasized, “Amid constant change, upheaval, and uncertainty, military families develop uncommon resilience, and our Nation stands forever in their debt for their sacrifices.”

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As someone who grew up in a military family myself and saw how much my mom had to do whenever my dad was deployed or on TDY, I was able to see firsthand what it means to support and sacrifice for a serviceman. And I know people whose military family members never came home. This is the tragic risk that every military family has to take. That is why it is excellent for Trump to remind the nation — to let all those people who don’t have family in the military know that protecting our nation involves many more people than those in uniform.

As Trump put it, “As Commander in Chief, I recognize that the highest standards of military readiness cannot be maintained without prioritizing the quality of life and well-being of America’s military families. In August, I was proud to sign an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Military Spouse Commission to address ongoing challenges that strain and burden military families, including housing, employment, education, childcare, and deployment-related support.”

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Just as troops have to work together as a team, so their families are part of their team. Spouses, children, parents, and extended family all have to contribute.

Trump reflected, “Gratitude for the members of our all-volunteer force is incomplete without recognition of the tremendous role their families play in ensuring a stronger, safer, and more prosperous America.”

He concluded, “The loved ones who stand beside every man and woman in uniform answer the same call to duty, bear the same weight of sacrifice, and form the backbone of the finest military the world has ever known. The First Lady joins me in saluting these extraordinary Americans and in praying for God’s continued blessings upon them, our Armed Forces, and our great Nation.”

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We especially pray for the troops and families who will be apart this holiday season.