U.S. intelligence has picked up serious indications that Iran is plotting a dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack on Washington, targeting administration officials.

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Intelligence experts in and out of the administration are debating whether Iran has the capability to conduct an attack on U.S. soil. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin went on CNBC’s Squawk Box and described Tehran as “aspirational” in its threats to the United States. He went on to say that there is no "imminent" threat to the homeland.

When asked about the report, Trump said Iran "will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before" if they carry out such an attack.

"Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack," reports CNN. "But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning."

U.S. intelligence has also picked up chatter claiming Iran has stashed bomb-making materials inside our border. While the reliability of that intel may be questioned, what isn't in doubt is that Iran has had ample opportunity to do so.

“As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country who could acquire and place bomb components," one of the sources close to the intelligence said. CNN adds, "Many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the U.S. for years, if not decades, another source said."

CNN:

A dirty bomb is much different from a nuclear bomb, which relies on a nuclear-fission reaction and would be exponentially more destructive. Dirty bombs can still disperse dangerous airborne radiation for blocks or even miles, but experts say that any casualties are likely to be caused by the bomb explosion, not radiation. While they are no harder to assemble than any conventional bomb, the hard part is acquiring the radioactive material. “Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” said one of the sources familiar with the new intelligence. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.” For the United States, one of the challenges may be catching the plot ahead of time: A key surveillance law that allows officials to collect foreigners’ communications expired in June amid a standoff between the White House and Congress over Trump’s then-acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte.

Targeting administration officials would be a tit-for-tat strike after the leadership decapitation attack in the early stages of the war that killed almost two dozen top Iranian officials. Quietly, the administration is taking steps to protect the leadership.

Threats against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have apparently reached a critical point. According to Fox News, Bessent and his family have been moved to military housing.

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“After The Wall Street Journal published an article featuring an online photo that allowed the location of the Secretary’s Georgetown home to be geo-located, security concerns began to increase, which have now forced the Secretary to relocate to a military base for his safety. The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials,” a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital.

The Iranians aren't stupid. They know that the blockade that is strangling their country is an existential threat to the survival of the regime through either economic collapse or internal strife.

Would a desperate, cornered Iran lash out with a dirty bomb? It's not unimaginable, even with a nuclear retaliatory threat by Trump.

“This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon, by the way, in case people had any questions,” Trump said at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Philippines. That people who oppose the Iran War continue to forget that simple, incontrovertible fact is why the U.S. has got to finish what it started.

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