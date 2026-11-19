The outlaws of the 21st-century Wild West might not wear cowboy hats and leather gun holsters, but apparently they can steal even more money than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, or Black Jack Ketchum ever dreamed of snatching.

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Federal authorities in California have now charged 14 men in connection with robberies of a staggering 36 trains, during which the criminals managed to steal about $22.5 million worth of valuable cargo. Evidently the criminals were not quite as bright as their monetary success indicates, though, because they filmed themselves carrying out a robbery based on the post below from first assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

This morning we arrested a train robbery crew. Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, and 13 co-defendants have been federally charged with orchestrating a $22.5 million cargo theft conspiracy. The indictment alleges the crew burglarized at least 36 freight trains across Southern California, stealing Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, electronics, and other merchandise for black-market resale. The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media. Train robberies cause enormous economic damage because of the valuable cargo involved. These defendants face long federal prison sentences if convicted. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 19, 2026

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Essayli explained, “The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media.”

California’s criminal justice and law enforcement system must be badly broken if these criminals were able to target 36 different trains before authorities finally caught up with them. Then again, California Democrats managed to do exactly the opposite of justice in nearly every area, so that shouldn’t be terribly surprising.

Mail theft, scattered ballots along roadside raise concerns about mail-in voting in California: report Read more: https://t.co/vDN3bqYWCe https://t.co/0ixOAJLjvg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 11, 2026

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Indeed, California is such a cesspool of corruption and crime that Republican Steve Hilton garnered more popular support in his gubernatorial race this year than almost anyone thought possible. It wasn’t yet enough to kick Democrats out of power in California, but then again, the state government also openly asserted its determination to count noncitizen ballots, so who knows whether Xavier Becerra won fairly.

Federal authorities had to catch Angel and his gang of train robbers. It will be interesting to see whether woke California authorities do anything to assist the cause of justice. They certainly haven’t taken any significant action to address the massive fraud problem plaguing the state, so why would they care about other kinds of theft?