A former Honduran consul general is one of multiple people involved in a huge scam wherein they enriched themselves by illicitly providing American government services to foreigners in exchange for bribes.

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Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, the former consul general, is the primary culprit, according to a November 16 Department of Justice press release. But her sons Luis Euceda Serrano and Angel Euceda Serrano, along with an ex-staffer, Mario Antonio Castellanos Velazquez, assisted her in the criminal scheme. Evidently, the bribery and extortion were all in the family. As we hear new tales of corruption and fraud every week, it is no wonder our country is in crisis.

The DOJ said that the charges against the four criminals are the first prosecutions under the U.S. Foreign Extortion Prevention Act. Serrano was consul general of Honduras at the Consulate in Atlanta from July 2022 through March of this year. The criminal complaint says the Serrano family and the staffer conspired to demand bribes.

“Foreign diplomats operating in our country may not exploit their power to extort bribes from innocent people,” stated U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Serrano allegedly did just that, stuffing her pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars laundered by her sons. My office will vigorously prosecute any bribery occurring in our district, no matter how highly placed the criminal is.”

Related: Florida DMV Worker Charged With 360 Felonies for Fake Licenses for Aliens

BREAKING: Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, the former Consul General of the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta, was just ARRESTED after she allegedly used her position to demand bribes to allow Honduran citizens access to official government services. This allowed foreigners to obtain US passports and other identification documents. Two of her own sons were also arrested for their alleged roles in the scheme. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

The Consulate in Atlanta helped Hondurans either living in the U.S. or visiting here, and Hondurans would often use a transportation company to come there from other states. Among the offered services were passports, travel documents, notary services, and help with other civil records.

The DOJ press release explained:

Starting in approximately July 2023, Serrano allegedly began requiring the transportation company to collect a cash bribe for each person who wanted an appointment at the Consulate. To disguise the scheme, she allegedly required that the cash bribes be collected by the transportation company; handed over to Consulate staff, including Mario Antonio Castellanos Velazquez; then delivered to her two sons, Luis Euceda Serrano and Angel Euceda Serrano, who laundered the cash by depositing it into their personal bank accounts in amounts between $100 and $6,000 at a time. On some occasions, Consulate staff allegedly delivered the cash directly to Serrano. She is alleged to have collected over $375,000 in bribes over the course of the scheme. Concerned about the scheme being discovered, Serrano allegedly took measures to conceal her conduct, including using encrypted communication apps and limiting the number of daily appointments reserved for the transportation company’s clients.

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During one meeting, Serrano told her three co-conspirators, “[T]here might be cameras. I’m scared, please be careful… I want to check under my desk because that’s where they put the microphones.” She even asked them to cover the vents. Unfortunately, her paranoia didn’t urge her toward ending her criminal actions.

The DOJ now charges Serrano with demanding bribes, conspiring to demand bribes, and conspiring to launder money. Despite her obsession with a cover-up, authorities still exposed her.