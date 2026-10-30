Turner Describes Luxury Purchases L.A. Fraudsters Bought With Homeless Funding

At this point, saying there is mass fraud in Los Angeles is a tautology. But ahead of the midterm election day, it is helpful to remember just how egregious the fraud network is that the Democrats are trying to protect in California and around the country.

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Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner went on the show Common Sense With Dr. Ben Carson on October 22. Turner described luxury items and vehicles that a Los Angeles-area fraudster and a co-conspirator purchased with taxpayer money that they siphoned off from homelessness funding. Taxpayers who will never be able to afford a high-priced car or vacation home had to pay taxes for these criminals and others to live the high life. Then again, we taxpayers also fund the salaries of politicians who do everything they can to waste our money, restrict our rights, and drive up prices.

Speaking with Dr. Carson, Turner referred to the recent charges from the Department of Justice, which are part of a much larger and ongoing operation to root out fraud in California and other states. LAHSA is the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Four people arrested in LA for stealing millions of dollars meant for the homeless. Taxpayer dollars were spent on a Range Rover, luxury home, Greece vacation house, private flights, and ghost clients. If you steal from taxpayers, you will be held accountable. https://t.co/GDSGQD76YP — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 29, 2026

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Turner said, “And so LAHSA, which we've engaged with and investigated, has not only been involved in fraud, but there's individuals in L.A. that we arrested [as] part of an arrest of four individuals in L.A. a couple of weeks ago, that really stole $14 million from the American taxpayer that was supposed to go to homelessness.”

Continuing to address his host, Turner elucidated the scandal. “And so you had one gentleman, Dr. Carson, and get this, this guy — instead of using the money that he received from her to help our homeless neighbors — he bought a Range Rover, a luxury house in California, L.A., a vacation home in Greece, and took private flights.”

Carson dryly commented, “He wasn't very smart.” Turner agreed, “He wasn't very smart. And then he bribed another lady to the tune of $180,000 to create ghost clients for him. And so now, you know, they're both in trouble, and they've been arrested along with others. And the point here is, if you're stealing from the American people, you will be held accountable.”

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP. We ALL work way too hard and pay too much in taxes for this to be happening. These fraudsters have been able to defraud American taxpayers for years without any pushback from the public and politicians. It is time to EXPOSE IT ALL and end America's fraud crisis. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

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Of course, the fraud network had been growing bigger and more brazen for so many years that the fraudsters probably thought they had no need to play it smart. Even at the present time, Democrat politicians are refusing to cooperate in federal fraud investigations. Why bother to cover your tracks if the people above you in the government encourage and cover up for your fraud?