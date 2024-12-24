The Morning Briefing: Greenland Seems Like a Wonderful Stocking-Stuffer

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Christmas Eve, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off for a righteous holiday sausage grilling.

We'll begin with a programming note for the next couple of days. A couple of years ago, I re-ran some "Best Of" Briefings during the holidays, sort of like the way radio stations replay old episodes. I'll be doing that tomorrow and on the 26th. We'll see if we can unearth some gems that are worth revisiting.

I'll be quick today as well. I've got some cooking to do for the Christmas meal.

It's so nice to be enjoying the end of the year and looking forward to the next one, especially after the slog that this country has endured the last four years. My, what a difference a president-elect can make. Every time I think that Donald Trump's return trip to Washington can't get more entertaining, it does..

Watching Elon Musk trigger the lefties over the spending madness these last couple of weeks has been a blast. Not only has Musk been a game-changer as far as the media landscape goes, but he sends the Dems into fits with almost as much power as Trump does. He has great time doing it too.

Now Christmas is here and Trump has been playfully answering the question, "What does one buy for a country that already has everything?"

This is from Robert:

First, President-elect Donald Trump tweaked Canada’s far-left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about becoming governor of the 51st state of the United States of America. Then he said that the Panama Canal should once again come under American control. Make that the 52nd state. And now, are you ready for a 53rd state? On Sunday, Trump renewed a call he made during his first term: that the United States should buy Greenland from Denmark. Could the man possibly be serious? Maybe not. The left’s propaganda arm, also known as the mainstream media, loves to portray Trump and his supporters as angry, bitter, ignorant people lashing out against the people who know better what’s good for them. Trump has never gotten credit for his sense of humor, despite the fact that he is easily the funniest man to occupy the White House since Ronald Reagan, and may even surpass the Gipper.

There's also the fact that leftists are beyond humorless. I'm old enough to remember when they were a lot of fun, but was like way back in the 20th century.

Trump's big Greenland tease during his first term was a real palate cleanser in the midst of all of the turmoil back then. It was also impossible to tell back then if he was serious, but who cares? The entertainment value is in the swagger. That whole, "Maybe I'll just buy it," attitude reminds of of Rodney Dangerfield's Al Czervik character in "Caddyshack."

As Robert wrote, there are sound strategic reasons for acquiring Greenland. Who needs those. though? As long as merely speculating about it sends the Dems into a tizzy, it's a good conversation to have.

Merry Christmas, everyone. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled programming on Friday.

