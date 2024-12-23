Mayorkas: Trafficked Migrant Kids 'Outside' DHS Responsibility

Alejandro Mayorkas must feel reasonably confident that he will walk away from his job with his pension intact and without repercussions for the way he handled the border during his term at the Department of Homeland Security. Perhaps he will. After all, high-ranking government officials enjoy a level of immunity and a degree of latitude that most of the people of the United States do not. Mayorkas may retire to private life or take a job on a board or at a university and live out his days in ease and luxury. Maybe he got wind that the House Ethics Committee was going to release the report on Matt Gaetz on Monday, so he was counting on that being the lightning-rod news story of the day or possibly the holiday-abbreviated news cycle. Or maybe he does not have a soul.

On Sunday, Mayorkas made an appearance on "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan. In what may have been one of the more stunning displays of political hubris by a departing cabinet member, Mayorkas allowed that the thousands of missing migrant children were essentially not his problem. Who knows how many children have been left to starve or suffer from illness, pressed into labor and/or sex trafficking? How many are sick, injured, traumatized, or dead? Not my problem, opined Mayorkas, that's an HHS thing:

Treasonous Mayorkas just admitted on MSM that he knows that children are being trafficked…but it’s not part of his ‘department’…to do anything about it. pic.twitter.com/xPvq6Onq31 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 23, 2024

These children may be illegal immigrants, but they should not suffer for crimes they did not commit. Further, the horrible plight of migrant children is not breaking news. Even the most casual observer of current events, provided he himself has a soul, knows about this disgusting phenomenon that was practically policy under the Biden administration. PJ Media was talking about this back in 2022. I should know; I wrote up a story on the results of James O'Keefe's investigation into this very issue. During that investigation, O'Keefe conducted an interview with HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas, which included this chilling quote:

I said [to the command center executives], ‘We’re getting ready to send another child [to Austin, Texas],’ and they said, ‘Tara, I think you need to understand that we only get sued if we keep kids in care too long. We don’t get sued by traffickers. Are you clear? We don’t get sued by traffickers.’ So, that was the answer of the United States federal government. HHS did not want this information to get out. They knew I had made protected disclosures and they retaliated against me as a whistleblower and had me kicked off the site so I could no longer research the cases.

So HHS knew. And DHS knew. And Mayorkas knew. They all knew. They just didn't care. Mayorkas is responsible for what goes on at the border. It should come as no surprise that the man who bruised his forked tongue against his teeth lying about CBP officers whipping Haitian immigrants would try to weasel out of responsibility for the misery he and the administration he served caused.

Mayorkas is probably going to get away with it, at least in this life. The Deep State is well-funded and well-equipped. Although a certain biblical quote about millstones springs to mind. But if nothing else, we know the incoming administration will not tolerate this Machiavellian, self-serving approach to human life and dignity. At least not if Tom Homan has anything to say about it.

"Nothing but lies. Border numbers aren't down. They're just putting it through the CBP One app and the CHNV app. You add those programs together ... we still have historic… pic.twitter.com/AIy3UsmGsK — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 23, 2024

I would leave Mayorkas to wrestle with his conscience, were it not seared beyond repair.