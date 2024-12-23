The Trump Effect: Two Governors Join GOP

Voters and politicians alike this year are increasingly turning to the Trumpian Republican Party. The governor-elect of American Samoa and the governor of the Northern Mariana Islands are both planning to join the GOP.

After Donald Trump and the Republicans’ sweeping victory in the 2024 election, Governor-elect Pulaalii Nikolao Pula of American Samoa and Governor Arnold Palacios of the Northern Mariana Islands revealed their decisions to become Republicans. Pula cited GOP “values of respect for God, Country and Family,” while Palacios praised “President Trump and the Republican Party’s message of freedom, opportunity, and strength.” Both governors cited Trump in their statements.

A Dec. 23 RNC release quoted Pula and Palacios, along with other Republican leaders. Governor-elect Pula said, “It is clear to me that Republican Party values of respect for God, Country and Family are Samoan values.”

Citing the reform plans of Republican politicians, Pula added, “President Trump and the … GOP’s ironclad commitment to reforming the federal government along with growing the economy will greatly benefit American Samoa, as we develop a partnership to build a strong economy here over the next four years.” The outgoing governor of American Samoa, whom Pula is replacing, is a Democrat.

Palacios, like Pula, finds the MAGA message appealing, and believes that he can best serve his constituents by joining the Republican Party. “I was elected to serve the best interests of the people of the Northern Mariana Islands above all else, and that commitment remains unwavering,” the former independent explained. “It is clear to me that President Trump and the Republican Party’s message of freedom, opportunity, and strength at home and on a global stage best aligns with the vision and priorities of improving the economy and creating better opportunities for every family in the Northern Mariana Islands. I look forward to working with fellow Republicans on our shared work ahead!”

Michael Whatley, the Republican National Committee (RNC) chair, welcomed Pula and Palacios to the party. “Following President Trump’s landslide victory in November, enthusiasm for the Republican Party is at historic highs and America’s future is bright again.” He cited their decision as the “latest proof that our common-sense agenda represents victory for all Americans, from the islands to the mainland.”

Another Republican excited by the gubernatorial additions to the GOP is Samoan Congresswoman Amata Coleman Radewagen, who is also the RNC’s most senior member. “My job of making sure the Trump Administration pays close attention to the needs of our islands will be greatly strengthened with the backing of these two strong leaders,” she declared enthusiastically. “I have known both of them for decades.”

Let’s hope the red wave not only continues to sweep the United States and its territories but that it has staying power for years to come. It’s time for the Republicans we elected to get to work making America great again.