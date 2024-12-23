Confirmed: An Illegal Immigrant Set a Woman on Fire in NYC Subway

Matt Margolis | 9:30 AM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/William Mathis

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) proudly touted her efforts to improve safety on the New York City Metro, but a recent incident quickly shattered her absurd narrative.

Advertisement

She posted that mere hours after an innocent woman burned alive on a train.

The story got even worse, however, because incoming border czar Tom Homan has identifed the suspect as Sebastian Zapeta, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

“A migrant from Guatemala has been arrested for allegedly lighting a sleeping subway rider on fire in Brooklyn on Sunday morning — then watching as his innocent victim burned to death in what the New York’s top cop called ‘one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit,’” reports the New York Post. “The savage killing — which happened at about 7:30 a.m. on an idling F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station — shocked commuters, MTA workers, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said Sunday that the heinous crime ‘took the life of an innocent New Yorker.’”

Advertisement

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference Sunday.

Patrolling cops smelled and saw the smoke, then found the flame-covered woman, the commissioner said.

They extinguished the blaze, but the woman died at the scene.

Horrifying video obtained by The Post showed the suspect calmly looking on as flames consumed the still-unidentified woman, who stood inside the open subway car doors.

A transit cop walked by, and seemed to pull out a radio and say something as they continued down the platform.

After the cop passed, the suspect got up from the bench — then the clip cut off. 

Another video shared on social media shows the suspect get off the bench and walk over to the open subway door, where he starts fanning the burning woman with a piece of clothing — first with two hands on the cloth and then with just one.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that the suspect entered the U.S. illegally through Arizona in 2018 with no known criminal record in New York. Police and officials praised the public’s role in the arrest, calling it a collaborative effort. The attack appears random since no connection between the suspect and the victim has been found.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CRIME NEW YORK CITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Finally Coming to Grips With Joe Biden's 'Stutter' Stephen Kruiser
Upside Down World: Police Arrest Homeowner for Evicting Squatter Catherine Salgado
The Dominoes Are Falling Fast Over the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Margolis
Tesla Owner Is Sent a Uniquely Portland 'Message' Victoria Taft
Was It Really Joe Who Just Spared Death Row Killers? Victoria Taft
Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Explains DC Event This Jan. 6 Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Need a Last Minute Gift? Consider a PJ Media Gift Subscription
Why Is a Sitting Texas Congresswoman Residing in an Assisted Living Facility?
‘Critical Disability Studies’ Professor: Fatphobia ‘Undergirds’ Ozempic Craze
Advertisement