Angry New Yorkers Contradict Mamdani-Hochul Narrative on Shot Illegal Alien Criminal

New Yorkers who actually know serial criminal illegal alien Oscar Belgal, who got himself shot while violently assaulting federal law enforcement with his vehicle, are furious at Democrats for totally mis-framing and justifying Belgal.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) are both in hysterics after the incident, pretending that Belgal — a dangerous gang affiliate whose lengthy rap sheet includes grand larceny and assault — was just peacefully driving through his own city of New York when cruel feds viciously began firing at him and his little boy. Mamdani actually demanded that the Department of Homeland Security release Belgal straight back onto the streets. Hochul is talking as if the fact that the violent criminal has a kid automatically makes him an object of sympathy, and as if DHS wants to gun down illegal alien kids.

The New York Post reported Friday:

Oscar Belgal, 28, is believed to have entered the US illegally around 2022, robbed someone at gunpoint in Fordham Heights a year later, allegedly sold dangerous drugs within months of his conviction in 2025 and was even allegedly connected to a violent street gang. None of that stopped Mayor Zohran Mamdani from referring to Belgal as “a New Yorker” in a raging tribute Thursday against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a label some Bronx locals took offense to.

Belgal is a Dominican national who came to America to exploit us. Just because he procreated and had a son doesn’t change who and what he is.

Related: Angel Dad Explains Why Illegal Alien Criminal Father Is NOT the Victim

Migdalia Martinez lost her 12-year-old son Jacob Freytas when he accidentally rode his bike into gang crossfire, but there was no mass Democrat campaign of empathy for him. “I don’t consider [Belgal] a New Yorker,” Martinez exclaimed when talking with the Post. “The only thing I do consider him as is trash, nothing else but trash. And I don’t consider New York, my home, as trash.” She slammed Mamdani for calling Belgal a New Yorker: “The mayor is wrong in many ways — that’s definitely one.” Martinez’s son likely died due to Trinitarios gang violence, and Belgal is tied to that same gang. Mamdani is on the side of the vicious gang criminal.

Belgal’s former neighbor Mora Rodriguez told the Post she also absolutely does not consider him a New Yorker and that she sees this campaign of lies around Belgal as an illustration of why to vote against Democrats. “What’s going on with the legal system, the jail, letting these people go after they have a whole list of convictions. This is a criminal. Why would you let this person out?” she asked. “These judges are very radical. We gotta vote red. That’s what I can say to you.”

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Bruce Blakeman, the Republican running for New York governor, excoriated Hochul for also defending Belgal and promised a cheering crowd that he hopes to end New York’s status as a sanctuary state.

🚨Bruce Blakeman, challenging Kathy Hochul for New York Governor, just pledged that on Day 1 January 1, 2027 he will sign an executive order declaring New York is NO LONGER a sanctuary state. Vote for Bruce to save New York. https://t.co/NDxCrcP5lt — J (@JayTC53) October 9, 2026

Belgal is no New Yorker, and it is such an insult to all the victims of illegal alien crime and victims of criminals whom Democrats released to call him that.