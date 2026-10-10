Angel Dad Explains Why Illegal Alien Criminal Father Is NOT the Victim

Democrats talk as if every immigrant father or mother were automatically an object of compassion. But plenty of disgusting and vile criminals have children, and they also endanger their children. That is not the fault of the law enforcement officials who try to arrest the criminal parents.

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Joe Abraham’s daughter Katie, a college student in Illinois, was with her friend Chloe Polzin in January 2025 when a drunk Guatemalan illegal alien, Julio Cucul-Bol, hit and killed them. Abraham now leads ICE’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office, and debunks lies from sanctuary politicians such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), who is in hysterics about the illegal alien gang affiliate injured in a violent clash with federal law enforcement.

Federal officers did not know that Oscar Belgal had a five-year-old child in the car with him when he weaponized his vehicle to ram into officers in order to resist arrest. But because he was using his car as a potentially deadly weapon, they ended up shooting him non-fatally. The only person in that situation who knew exactly where the child was and how much he was endangering her was her own father, the serial criminal illegal alien. And yet for some reason, Democrats are talking as if we should empathize with him and vilify the officers. Abraham condemned that view.

Something is deeply wrong when an illegal immigrant with a criminal history, who was the subject of a federal enforcement action, is quickly turned into the sympathetic figure while the federal agents carrying out the law become the villains and before the facts are established. Where is the illegal immigrant’s agency? Where is the accountability for his choices? And why are we barely talking about the five-year-old child who was in that vehicle? As a father, I find it deeply disturbing and disgusting that a child was placed in that situation. An adult has a responsibility to protect a child from unnecessary danger, not expose that child to it. This is the inversion. The lawbreaker becomes the victim. The law enforcement officer becomes the villain. And the rhetoric coming from sanctuary jurisdictions increasingly reinforces that inversion. That is dangerous, reckless and irresponsible. Due process should apply to everyone. But due process does not mean erasing personal responsibility. We should scrutinize what happened in that encounter. But we also need to scrutinize the policies and decisions that helped create the conditions for it. Accountability cannot begin and end with the person wearing the badge. We have created a one-sided ledger of compassion. The offender gets context. The agent gets condemnation. The victim like Katie get forgotten. Because intentions are written upstream, but consequences are lived downstream. And those consequences have names. Katie is the why. — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) October 9, 2026

Something is indeed deeply wrong with all those jumping to the conclusion that the illegal alien must always be the victim. Not to mention the fact that these same people never seem to feel any sympathy for the victims of illegal alien crime.

Related: Mamdani Frankly Admits to Actions That Are Illegal Under Federal Law

As he asked, “Where is the illegal immigrant’s agency? Where is the accountability for his choices? …As a father, I find it deeply disturbing and disgusting that a child was placed in that situation. An adult has a responsibility to protect a child from unnecessary danger, not expose that child to it.” But Belgal risked his child’s life so that he could avoid arrest.

Abraham bashed this “inversion” of the moral order. “The lawbreaker becomes the victim. The law enforcement officer becomes the villain. And the rhetoric coming from sanctuary jurisdictions increasingly reinforces that inversion. That is dangerous, reckless and irresponsible.”

While he agrees with investigation into the encounter, Abraham also wants scrutiny of “the policies and decisions that helped create the conditions for it. Accountability cannot begin and end with the person wearing the badge.”

Abraham warned, “We have created a one-sided ledger of compassion. The offender gets context. The agent gets condemnation. The victim[s] like Katie get forgotten. Because intentions are written upstream, but consequences are lived downstream. And those consequences have names.”

Do not pity the criminals; pity the innocent victims. Katie Abraham and the recently stabbed New York police detective did not do anything wrong. Belgal, on the other hand, chose to live a life of violent crime, for which he is now facing consequences.

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