Angel Parents Speak to the Cruelty of Sanctuary Policies

Parents who lost their children to illegal alien murderers are condemning the Democrat sanctuary policies that protect killers and destroy the lives of American citizens.

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Sierra Leone national Abdul Jalloh was caught on surveillance camera stabbing Stephanie Minter at a Virginia bus stop. The 41-year-old mom was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Jalloh had more than 30 prior arrests on his record, but Fairfax County authorities will release illegal aliens for any crime, even murder, just from ideological motives. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) then refused to honor an ICE detainer request for Jalloh, sneering, “Get a judicial warrant,” even though federal immigration officers specifically have warrantless arrest powers.

Minter’s mother Cheryl now has to deal with a tragedy of living the rest of her life without her daughter, while knowing that Virginia authorities did everything they could to ensure that Jalloh would have the opportunity and confidence to commit a horrific crime.

Cheryl appeared on Fox News after three out of nine men arrested in a child sex sting operation in Virginia turned out to be illegal aliens. The Fox host said, “And this is the alleged killer of your daughter, Abdul Jalloh. Look at the background on him. He was arrested 30 times prior to this.”

Cheryl Minter's daughter, Stephanie, was murdered by an illegal alien who was REPEATEDLY RELEASED by Fairfax sanctuary politicians.



While sanctuary politicians fight for career criminals, we are fighting to keep the American people safe. pic.twitter.com/X5hfYxc9Zy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026

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Then if “you look at the new arrests, where these people got out in $3,000 and $5,000 [bail], one of the men was accused previously of threatening to bomb and burn, and yet he's back out among the people. What do you think?”

Cheryl Minter replied, “I think it's just horrible, and I don't understand their reasoning.” It was not clear to whom she was referring, but possibly Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano, as she noted that a Fairfax County official “doesn't want to, like, double charge the immigrants, because then they risk losing the right to be here, and them being shipped back. And I'm thinking, well, isn't that what we want? But they're still not being tried for their crimes. He's, like, giving them two positives versus… the two negatives he should be giving.”

Related: Mexicans Plead Guilty to Helping Terrorist Organization From Within the U.S.

Like Cheryl, Joe Abraham will never be the same after a drunk Guatemalan illegal alien, Julio Cucul-Bol, hit his daughter Katie, a college student, in Illinois, along with her friend Chloe Polzin in January 2025. Both died. Joe Abraham joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to lead the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office in order to platform the grief of angel families. Illinois Democrats have ignored Joe Abraham ever since.

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Below, Joe Abraham was responding to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) claiming that the crisis of illegal alien crime is a “fake problem.” Joe furiously challenged Murphy, “Her name was Katie. She was 20 years old. She's still in a grave. Some of us don't have the luxury of pretending the consequences aren't real.”

Imagine having so much contempt for inconvenient facts that you can look at families who have buried loved ones and call the problem that contributed to their deaths a “fake problem.”



That's what you call it when you're not the one standing over a grave.



I know what that “fake… https://t.co/mJ1BIIUwxA pic.twitter.com/pJO26FxSRg — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) August 29, 2026

Tragically, Democrats in both Illinois and Virginia don’t care how many citizens die as a result of sanctuary policies.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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