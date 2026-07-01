Illegal Alien in Virginia Gets 30 Years for Child Abuse

An illegal alien who was in Fredericksburg, Va., has received a decades-long sentence for child pornography, illustrating once again how dangerous it is for the Democrats who run Virginia to enforce sanctuary policies.

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The Mexican illegal alien who just received his sentence had multiple charges related to the production of child sex abuse material (CSAM). It is very fortunate that in this case, federal authorities were involved to ensure the conviction and sentencing, since Virginia sanctuary policies often interfere with justice.

This case grew out of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a July 1 press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Samuel Flores de Dios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, produced child pornography on at least four occasions between February and March of 2025. In each of those instances, he brought a victim under the age of 13 to the bedroom of an apartment he was renting in Fredericksburg, sexually abused the victim, and recorded it on cellphones positioned around the bedroom. One of the cellphones belonging to Flores de Dios also contained videos of a second adult male abusing the victim.

There are no words to express how loathsome and despicable such an individual is. In fact, I happen to be of the opinion that we ought to bring back the death penalty for child rapists. At least in this case, Flores de Dios received a very lengthy sentence.

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Specifically, Flores de Dios received a sentence of 360 months, or 30 years, and lifetime supervised release. And DHS is already promising to deport the alien once his prison sentence is up — presuming a Democrat administration is not in charge at that time.

“This illegal alien repeatedly sexually abused a child younger than 13 and filmed it to produce child pornography,” said Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He will now be behind bars for the next 30 years. Once his sentence is complete, we will remove him from our country so that he can never harm another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”

Flores de Dios illegally tried to enter the United States in Arizona in 2005. He was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

Virginia Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger has made a point of protecting illegal alien criminals, even a vicious murderer, from federal authorities whenever she could. DHS provided a list of examples against Spanberger in the press release. Local Democrat authorities have been just as bad, with perhaps the worst being county officials in Fairfax, where Democrats love to release dangerous criminals over and over, once only a few hours before the alien committed a second murder, and all simply to express disdain for ICE.

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Fredericksburg is not in Fairfax, but it is in Northern Virginia, which tends to be much more leftist than the rest of the state and has a sizable illegal alien population. Having visited Fredericksburg multiple times, I can state that it is exactly the sort of town where most of the shops fly Pride flags and put up anti-gun posters. And unfortunately, it also seems to be a place where illegal alien criminals could abuse children.

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